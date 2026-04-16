The Secret of the 'Bear Plug': Why Spring Bears Are the Most Dangerous

Every winter, the taiga falls silent. Brown bears disappear into their dens, entering a state that is mistakenly called deep sleep. In reality, it is an extremely complex survival process. During this period, a dense "plug” forms in the animal's body, known among taiga dwellers as the bear plug. This is not just biological waste. It is 33 centimeters of dry, compressed mass that turns a peaceful animal into a powder keg.

Photo: Anna Malayeva is licensed under Рubliс domain Bear sleeping in its den

What Is the Bear Plug: The Anatomy of Survival

During hibernation, the bear's intestines stop functioning in their usual way. The animal neither eats nor drinks for months. To prevent valuable moisture from evaporating and waste products from contaminating the den, nature has created a natural barrier. The plug blocks the exit, functioning like a sealed valve. Its length can reach 40 cm, and its density resembles wood or old felt.

"Bear plug is not a pathology, but the pinnacle of adaptation. Without it, the animal simply would not be able to maintain cleanliness in its winter shelter and would risk dehydration,” explained zootechnician Sergey Pakhomov in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

When spring arrives, the animal begins to move. Internal pressure builds up. The process of releasing the plug is a painful and prolonged stage. It is during these days that the bear in its den becomes максимально vulnerable and aggressive. Physical discomfort deprives it of sleep and caution.

Composition and Functions of the Blockage

The basis of the plug consists of dehydrated food remains, fur, pieces of skin, and pine needles. All of this is ground by the intestinal walls into a uniform cork-like mass. It practically does not decompose. Thanks to this, the predator remains unnoticed by other forest inhabitants: there is almost no smell. The bear's intelligence allows it to use this period for a complete reset of its body.

Animal Condition Threat Level Deep winter sleep Low (if not disturbed) "Plugged” (spring, before release) Critical After cleansing the body High (hunger)

"Many people mistake the sluggishness of a spring bear for weakness. This is a mistake. An animal in discomfort reacts to any sound as a direct attack,” emphasized animal behavior expert Pavel Smirnov in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

In spring, safety in the forest depends on your ability to read the signs. If you see dense dark cylinders on melting snow, resembling compressed sawdust, a bear is nearby. It has just freed itself from ballast and is now searching for high-calorie food to replenish its losses.

Why 'Plugged' Bears Are Deadly Dangerous

The word "plugged” among hunters is synonymous with unpredictability. While the plug remains in place, the bear feels like a person suffering from severe poisoning. Any movement causes pain. Predators in this state are not inclined to flee. They prefer to eliminate the source of irritation with a short and sudden attack.

"When encountering such an animal, you must not use sudden noises. It is important to move away slowly without provoking the animal into pursuit,” noted animal handling expert Andrey Nesterov.

The organism of the brown bear is a finely tuned mechanism. The plug is expelled under pressure when the animal begins to eat the first greenery or bark. After this, the bear's behavior changes: irritability is replaced by intense hunger. In both cases, distance is your only ally.

Answers to Common Questions About Bear Life

Is the bear plug a disease?

No. It is a normal physiological process of sealing the intestines during the cold season.

How long does a bear carry the plug after waking up?

Usually from several days to a couple of weeks, until it finds suitable plant food to "restart” digestion.

Is it true that the plug consists only of pine needles?

This is a myth. The base consists of the animal's own intestinal cells and fur, which the bear swallows while grooming.