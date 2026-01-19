When Shedding Is Normal and When It Signals Skin Problems in Pets

How to Tell Pet Shedding From Skin Disease: A Veterinarian Explains

Pet owners can distinguish natural shedding from skin disease by the pattern of hair loss and the condition of the skin, according to Dmitry Dmitriev, chief physician of the Krylatskaya Veterinary Clinic and a member of the Veterinary Anesthesiology Society, who spoke with Pravda.Ru.

How Normal Seasonal Shedding Looks

During seasonal shedding, fur falls out evenly across the body. The skin remains healthy, without bald patches, redness, or signs of inflammation. According to the veterinarian, this process often links to temperature changes, especially the contrast between warm, dry indoor air and cold outdoor conditions.

"Normal shedding involves uniform hair loss over the entire body and most often occurs due to temperature differences. The skin stays calm and intact, without irritation,” said Dmitry Dmitriev.

Warning Signs of Skin Disease

Skin disorders present very differently. Pets may scratch intensely, and owners may notice redness, scabs, discharge, or localized areas of complete hair loss. These symptoms indicate a medical condition rather than a natural change of coat and require a veterinary examination.

"Skin diseases cause bald spots, itching, scratching, redness, or secretions. When these signs appear, the animal must see a veterinarian, because this is no longer a physiological shedding process but a pathology,” Dmitriev explained.

Why Skin Problems Develop in Pets

Skin diseases in animals arise from many causes, including parasites, fungal infections, allergic reactions, and genetic predisposition. Some breeds face higher risks. For example, Spitz dogs may develop alopecia, a partial loss of hair unrelated to diet or living conditions.

According to Dmitriev, these conditions rarely threaten an animal's life, but they significantly reduce quality of life if owners ignore them. Early diagnosis and treatment help pets stay comfortable and healthy.