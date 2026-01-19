World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

When Shedding Is Normal and When It Signals Skin Problems in Pets

How to Tell Pet Shedding From Skin Disease: A Veterinarian Explains
Animal

Pet owners can distinguish natural shedding from skin disease by the pattern of hair loss and the condition of the skin, according to Dmitry Dmitriev, chief physician of the Krylatskaya Veterinary Clinic and a member of the Veterinary Anesthesiology Society, who spoke with Pravda.Ru.

Dog shedding hair
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
Dog shedding hair

How Normal Seasonal Shedding Looks

During seasonal shedding, fur falls out evenly across the body. The skin remains healthy, without bald patches, redness, or signs of inflammation. According to the veterinarian, this process often links to temperature changes, especially the contrast between warm, dry indoor air and cold outdoor conditions.

"Normal shedding involves uniform hair loss over the entire body and most often occurs due to temperature differences. The skin stays calm and intact, without irritation,” said Dmitry Dmitriev.

Warning Signs of Skin Disease

Skin disorders present very differently. Pets may scratch intensely, and owners may notice redness, scabs, discharge, or localized areas of complete hair loss. These symptoms indicate a medical condition rather than a natural change of coat and require a veterinary examination.

"Skin diseases cause bald spots, itching, scratching, redness, or secretions. When these signs appear, the animal must see a veterinarian, because this is no longer a physiological shedding process but a pathology,” Dmitriev explained.

Why Skin Problems Develop in Pets

Skin diseases in animals arise from many causes, including parasites, fungal infections, allergic reactions, and genetic predisposition. Some breeds face higher risks. For example, Spitz dogs may develop alopecia, a partial loss of hair unrelated to diet or living conditions.

According to Dmitriev, these conditions rarely threaten an animal's life, but they significantly reduce quality of life if owners ignore them. Early diagnosis and treatment help pets stay comfortable and healthy.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Giant Liposarcoma Weighing Over 60 kg Removed in Rare Surgery
Society
Giant Liposarcoma Weighing Over 60 kg Removed in Rare Surgery
Legendary Soviet Engines That Could Run on Almost Any Fuel
Technologies and discoveries
Legendary Soviet Engines That Could Run on Almost Any Fuel
Russian General Staff Chief Visits Troops as Large-Scale Operations Loom
Russia
Russian General Staff Chief Visits Troops as Large-Scale Operations Loom
Popular
Epiphany Ice Dips May Harm Men’s Health, Urologists Warn

Epiphany ice bathing, widely practiced on January 19, may pose serious risks to men’s urogenital and cardiovascular health, according to Russian medical experts

Cold Faith, Hot Consequences: Why Epiphany Dips Can Be Dangerous for Men
Trump May Annex Three Other States After Greenland
Greenland Moves Signal Potential Expansion of Trump’s Territorial Claims
Russian President Observes Epiphany by Immersing in Ice Hole
Anomalous Arctic Cold Hits Irkutsk Region as Temperatures Plunge to −55C
Kurdish Surrender in Syria Redraws Power Balance for Turkey and Russia Lyuba Lulko Trump Invites Putin, Lukashenko, and Tokayev to New Peace Council' on Gaza Andrey Mihayloff USA Sanctions Without a Conscience Nancy O'Brien Simpson
USA Sanctions Without a Conscience
Kremlin: Greenland’s Accession Would Make Trump a Figure of World History
German Bundeswehr Secretly Withdraws from Greenland Following Trump’s Tariff Threats
German Bundeswehr Secretly Withdraws from Greenland Following Trump’s Tariff Threats
Last materials
Engines Built to Last: Most Reliable Powerplants Still on the Road
How to Tell Pet Shedding From Skin Disease: A Veterinarian Explains
Kurdish Surrender in Syria Redraws Power Balance for Turkey and Russia
From Zorkiy to Rassvet, but Not Starlink: Russia Accelerates Satellite Internet Plans
Trump Set to Dominate Davos Forum and Challenge the Globalist Elite
Kalashnikov Develops AK-12K Assault Rifle in Just Six Months
Trump Invites Putin, Lukashenko, and Tokayev to New Peace Council' on Gaza
Russian Segment of ISS Conducts Cutting-Edge Microorganism Experiments
Trump May Annex Three Other States After Greenland
Bundeswehr Leaves Greenland Abruptly Amid U.S. Pressure
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.