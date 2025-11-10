Moscow Faces Bat Invasion: Experts Warn Against Handling Wildlife

Moscow has seen a sharp increase in bats entering apartments and garages, hibernating in homes, or even nesting in cars. Experts speaking to 360.ru warn that attempting to handle bats is extremely dangerous, as they can carry rabies and other diseases.
During winter, bats enter a state of hibernation, typically choosing tree hollows, attics, and abandoned buildings. They only enter residential spaces accidentally, often chasing insects. Young or injured bats are more likely to enter homes, explained zoologist and scientist Vladimir Efremenko.
“A bat can harm a person if you try to handle it. Like any animal, it will bite in self-defense, but you should not expect aggression without provocation,” he said.
Contact with a bat poses serious health risks. Infectious disease specialist Margarita Nagibina emphasized:
“A bat is a carrier of rabies. Its bite is potentially as dangerous as a bite from a stray dog.”
If bitten, one should immediately rinse the wound with running water, treat it with alcohol, bandage it, and seek urgent medical attention for rabies vaccination. The bat must be captured by professionals for testing; if it is not a rabies carrier, vaccination may not be necessary.
Experts advise residents to install mosquito screens on windows, seal gaps in attics, basements, vents, and garages, and use deterrents. Options include naphthalene sachets, which bats dislike, or ultrasonic devices, though care should be taken to ensure these devices do not harm pets.
