World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

The Cacomistle: The Ring-Tailed Cat That Outsmarts Names and Expectations

Animal

The cacomistle — commonly called the ring-tailed cat — combines the grace of a cat, the agility of a squirrel and the masked tail of a raccoon, and its blend of traits has baffled naturalists and charmed people across Mexico and Central America.

Bassariscus sumichrasti
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Autosafari, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.5/
Bassariscus sumichrasti

From Aztec Name to Ring-Tailed Cat

The animal bore the name Cacomistle among the Aztecs, a term that loosely translates as "half mountain lion." European explorers who first encountered the creature noted its fox-like appearance and even dubbed it a "mine cat" for its skill at catching rodents in Mexican mines. In the United States the animal acquired the more descriptive name ring-tailed cat, which accurately highlights its most distinctive feature.

Biological Snapshot and Physical Traits

Class Mammalia
Order Carnivora
Family Procyonidae (raccoon family)
Body length 38–47 cm
Tail length 39–53 cm
Weight ≈ 900 g
Range Mexico, Central America

Though the cacomistle resembles a fox or a small cat at first glance, its anatomy and paws reveal its true kinship with raccoons. Its dense fur, slender body and long, ringed tail produce a deceptive mix of traits that confuses even experienced observers.

Forest Acrobat and Nocturnal Hunter

The cacomistle excels at climbing. Its joints allow rear feet to rotate nearly 180°, enabling it to descend tree trunks headfirst and move with extraordinary agility through the canopy. In rocky terrain it uses narrow fissures to brace and spring upward like a parkour athlete.

Diet, Behavior and Coexistence with People

Primarily nocturnal, the cacomistle sleeps by day in tree cavities or crevices and emerges at dusk to hunt. Its diet mixes small rodents, insects, bird eggs, fruit and berries, which helps it adapt from humid jungles to dry, rocky highlands. In many areas the animal lives near people and often proves useful by keeping rat populations down — a role that has in places led to semi-domestication and its keeping as a household companion.

Comparison at a Glance

Trait Cacomistle Raccoon Cat Squirrel
Lifestyle Arboreal, nocturnal Terrestrial & arboreal Mostly terrestrial Arboreal
Tail As long as the body, ringed Shorter Short Long, bushy
Paws Rotate nearly 180° Dexterous Flexible Gripping
Behavior Solitary hunter Omnivorous and slower Predator Jumps and glides

Small, nimble and endlessly curious, the cacomistle remains a living riddle — an animal that resists simple labels and rewards observers with unexpected behavior and adaptability. Whether perched in a tree, slipping through rocky crevices, or hunting near human habitations, it shows why common names sometimes fail to capture the full truth of a species.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Catherine Connolly’s Victory in Ireland Marks Rebellion Against EU Militarism
Europe
Catherine Connolly’s Victory in Ireland Marks Rebellion Against EU Militarism
Forgotten Arctic Outpost: The Ghost Base of Eklips Bay on the Edge of Taimyr
History, traditions
Forgotten Arctic Outpost: The Ghost Base of Eklips Bay on the Edge of Taimyr
Putin’s Nuclear-Powered Burevestnik Sparks Alarm in Washington and Beijing
World
Putin’s Nuclear-Powered Burevestnik Sparks Alarm in Washington and Beijing
Popular
Ukrainian Special Forces Deployed to Encircled Pokrovsk as Situation Becomes Critical

Ukraine’s military command has deployed GUR special forces to Pokrovsk (formerly Krasnoarmeysk) amid reports that Russian troops have completely cut off supply routes, creating what analysts describe as a potentially decisive encirclement in the Donbas

Ukrainian Special Forces Deployed to Encircled Pokrovsk as Situation Becomes Critical
Encirclement of Ukrainian Troops in Pokrovsk Marks Turning Point in Special Operation
Encirclement of Ukrainian Troops in Pokrovsk Marks Turning Point in Special Operation
Putin’s Nuclear-Powered Burevestnik Sparks Alarm in Washington and Beijing
Russia Tests Nuclear-Powered Burevestnik Missile Over Novaya Zemlya Archipelago
Cuba and Venezuela Build Advanced Intelligence Network to Track US Activity Andrey Mihayloff Putin Will Upstage Trump by Bringing North and South Korea Together Lyuba Lulko Forgotten Arctic Outpost: The Ghost Base of Eklips Bay on the Edge of Taimyr Dmitry Sudakov
Russia Concludes Plutonium Deal with US, Signals Readiness for New Arms Race
Putin Formally Terminates Plutonium Disposal Agreement with USA
Catherine Connolly’s Victory in Ireland Marks Rebellion Against EU Militarism
Catherine Connolly’s Victory in Ireland Marks Rebellion Against EU Militarism
Last materials
Cuba and Venezuela Build Advanced Intelligence Network to Track US Activity
Putin Will Upstage Trump by Bringing North and South Korea Together
Chernobyl’s Mysterious Blue Dogs: Vandalism, Not Mutation
Massive Power Outage Leaves Multiple Sakhalin Cities in Darkness
Women Who Smoke Face Up to 70% Higher Risk of Lung Cancer
Russia and India Sign Deal to Produce SJ-100 Passenger Jets in India
World’s 'Sexiest Athlete' Alica Schmidt Wows Fans with New Training Photos
Russia Adopts Law Introducing Year-Round Military Conscription
Belarus Ready to Halt Oreshnik Missile Placement Amid Regional Tensions
China Upgrades Its Sixth-Generation Stealth Fighter J-36 Prototype
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.