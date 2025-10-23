World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
International Snow Leopard Day: Protecting the Mountain Ghosts of Central Asia

Animal

The International Snow Leopard Day was established following the World Forum on Snow Leopard Conservation held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, in October 2013. Since then, October 23 has been celebrated annually to raise awareness of this rare and majestic feline.

Photo: flickr.com by Steve Tracy, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
UN Recognition and Global Participation

In December 2024, the United Nations General Assembly officially recognized the snow leopard, or irbis, as a key part of mountain ecosystems that provide essential resources, including water, to millions of people worldwide. The resolution, co-sponsored by 61 countries including Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, also confirmed October 23 as International Snow Leopard Day.

About the Snow Leopard

The snow leopard is a medium-sized member of the cat family, with males weighing 45-55 kg and females 22-40 kg. They are well adapted to harsh climates, living primarily in the alpine and subalpine zones of Central Asia’s mountainous regions. Their smoky-gray, heavily spotted coat provides camouflage among rocky terrain. Lifespan in the wild reaches up to 20 years, and in captivity up to 28 years.

Due to low population numbers and threats from poaching, the snow leopard is listed in the Red Data Book and under Appendix I of the CITES Convention, prohibiting international trade in the species or its body parts.

Habitat and Threats

Snow leopards inhabit rugged, high-altitude areas with steep terrain and abundant prey. Poaching for their valuable fur and habitat encroachment from livestock grazing and climate change have caused shrinking ranges. Conservation monitoring includes the use of camera traps and research to track populations and protect habitats.

The Bishkek Forum and Conservation Declaration

The 2013 Bishkek World Forum brought together representatives from 12 countries home to the snow leopard. Russia participated with experts from the Russian Geographical Society, the Russian Academy of Sciences, the Ministry of Nature, and several reserves. At the forum, the Bishkek Declaration on snow leopard preservation was adopted, establishing October 23 as the commemorative day.

Celebrating and Educating

Today, International Snow Leopard Day is observed in schools, universities, and research institutions with photo exhibitions, seminars, and documentary screenings about the irbis. Social media campaigns aim to raise global awareness about the species and emphasize the importance of protecting endangered wildlife.

In Russia, initiatives such as the "Wild Cats of Southern Siberia" program, launched in 2012, focus on preserving snow leopards, lynx, and Pallas’s cats. In Altai, the local Snow Leopard Day includes competitions for schoolchildren, drawing contests, craft projects, and flash mobs with themes like "Snow Leopard — Legend of the Mountains" and "Save the Irbis!"

Global Support for Conservation

Public figures, scientists, and artists continue to support worldwide efforts to conserve snow leopards and other rare species, highlighting the shared responsibility of humanity in protecting these iconic mountain predators.

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
