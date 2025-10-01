Polar Bears Take Over Soviet Ghost Settlement in Russia

Polar bears on Kolyuchin Island, Chukotka

Drone footage of polar bears exploring an abandoned Soviet polar station on Koluchin Island in Chukotka has gone viral, captivating millions of viewers worldwide and highlighting Russia’s Arctic as a unique destination for eco-tourism.

Global Reaction: Polar Bears in the Spotlight

Captured by Russian photographer and travel blogger Vadim Makhrov during an expedition cruise organized by Panarctic Star, the footage quickly spread across Russian and international media. The video, showing a group of polar bears roaming through an abandoned polar station, has already gained over a million views on CNN’s social media page within hours of publication, accompanied by hundreds of comments in multiple languages.

Viewers suggested giving the bears names, creating a social media page for daily live streams, and expressed their dream of witnessing such a scene in person.

Behind the Scenes: Location, Technique and Luck

The footage was taken on Koluchin Island during a 14-day expedition cruise on the vessel Professor Khromov, which circled Chukotka from Anadyr to Wrangel Island and back. While Wrangel Island is often called the “cradle of polar bears,” the surprise came earlier, when Makhrov’s drone recorded the animals inhabiting the abandoned settlement on Koluchin Island.

Once a polar research station, the site is now a ghost town, reclaimed by walruses, seabirds, and, as it turns out, polar bears. The deserted houses provide shelter from harsh Arctic weather. Using an FPV drone, Makhrov carefully approached the animals without disturbing them—some continued to sleep, while others curiously observed the “buzzing bird.”

Unusual Behavior: Polar Bears Living Together

“Around 20 bears roam the island. Normally they are solitary, but when sea ice is scarce, they gather on land near walrus rookeries or bird colonies. They tolerate each other and even share shelters without conflict. Once the ice forms, they part ways. Polar bears are less aggressive than brown bears, and with enough food, they coexist peacefully,”

Makhrov explained.

Panarctic Star: Pioneers of Arctic Expeditions

Panarctic Star, the only tour operator in the world offering cruises to Wrangel Island, specializes in adventure tourism across the Arctic and Russian Far East. In 2025, two cruises to Chukotka included visits to this “cradle of polar bears,” allowing 88 travelers to witness the majestic predators in their natural habitat. All tickets for the expeditions were sold out.

The expedition vessel Professor Khromov, originally built in Finland for polar and oceanographic research, has been refitted for passenger comfort. With its UL ice class, it can navigate extreme conditions and reach remote Arctic locations inaccessible to large cruise liners.

The viral video has not only turned polar bears of Chukotka into global media stars but also reinforced Russia’s Arctic as one of the most captivating and unique eco-tourism destinations on the planet.