Amur Snakehead vs. Catfish: Myths, Dangers, and Culinary Secrets of Russia’s River Giants

In the Khabarovsk region, a six-kilogram Amur snakehead was recently caught. Its appearance is intimidating: a huge head, bulging eyes, and jaws lined with sharp teeth. Older specimens resemble the legendary black dragons of folklore. While they pose little threat to humans, a bite can leave a deep wound. Snakeheads feed mainly on small fish, frogs, and insects, but their survival skills astonish biologists: they can breathe air, move across land, and survive droughts by burying themselves in mud.

Habitat and Cultural Inspiration

The snakehead inhabits the Amur, Ussuri, and Lake Khanka. Among the Nanai people, it is called “horo.” Researchers believe it may have inspired mythical creatures described by 19th-century Russian writers. Catching one is difficult—their strength is remarkable, and their appetite depends on water temperature. With the cold, they retreat into deeper waters and stop biting.

Russia and the US: Two Opposite Views

In Russia, the snakehead is considered a valuable commercial fish. Its meat is tasty, boneless, and prized for cutlets, especially in the Amur region. It poses no ecological threat locally, as the natural balance keeps populations in check.

In the United States, however, the snakehead is branded a “killer fish.” Decades ago, live specimens entered American waters and spread rapidly, thanks to their ability to breathe air and walk across land. They began displacing native species, and authorities declared war on the invader, portraying it as an almost mythical enemy of ecosystems.

Catfish: The “Devil’s Horse” of Rivers

Alongside snakeheads, Russian rivers host another giant—the catfish. This fish can reach five meters in length and weigh hundreds of kilograms, with even larger specimens found in Europe. Unlike snakeheads, catfish do not limit themselves to small prey: they can drag birds, animals, and even threaten humans underwater. Folk legends describe catfish as river monsters, calling them the “devil’s horse,” capable of pulling drowning souls into the depths.

Yet catfish also play a vital ecological role as river “sanitarians,” consuming carrion and keeping waterways clean.

Comparison of Snakehead and Catfish

Fish Advantages Disadvantages Snakehead Tasty meat, few bones, high survival rate Ecological threat in non-native habitats Catfish Large prey, river cleaner Potentially dangerous to humans

Detailed Comparison

Criterion Snakehead Catfish Size Up to 15 kg Up to 300 kg Danger to Humans Minimal (bite only) Real (attacks, legends) Ecological Role Neutral in Russia Cleans rivers of carrion Culinary Value High, used for cutlets and soups Popular but bony meat

Step-by-Step Tips for Fishermen

Fish for snakeheads in summer during warm weather.

Use strong gear—they resist fiercely.

Be cautious when cleaning: their teeth can injure badly.

Prepare fresh cutlets or fish soup—the meat is a delicacy.

Myths and Truth

Myth: The snakehead attacks humans. Truth: It bites only when threatened and mainly eats small animals.

Myth: The catfish feeds only on carrion. Truth: It also hunts live prey, including birds.

FAQ

How heavy can the largest snakehead get?

In Russia, specimens up to 15 kg have been recorded.

Can snakeheads be eaten?

Yes, their meat is valued for taste and lack of bones.

Are catfish dangerous to humans?

Yes, especially the largest individuals capable of attacking people.

Historical Context

In the 19th century, Russian writers described river monsters resembling a cross between a boa and a crocodile. Folklore often linked catfish to water spirits, reinforcing their image as river demons. These depictions contributed to their mythic status in culture.

What If Snakeheads Were Farmed in Russia?

If mass breeding of snakeheads were introduced in Russia, it could provide a valuable new source of high-quality fish for cuisine. However, strict control would be necessary to prevent uncontrolled spread into non-native environments.