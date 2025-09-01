World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Piranhas: The Truth Behind the Myth of Amazon’s Killer Fish

Animal

Piranhas have long been seen as terrifying predators, surrounded by myths and horror stories. In popular imagination, they are thought to strip any living creature to the bone within seconds. But reality tells a different story: in all recorded history, there has not been a single confirmed case of a piranha killing a human.

Pygocentrus nattereri - piranha
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Miroslav.vajdic, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Pygocentrus nattereri - piranha

Where the Deadly Reputation Began

The myth owes much to U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt. During his Amazon expedition in 1913, locals staged a spectacle by throwing a cow carcass into the river. Starving piranhas, kept penned and unfed for days, tore into the meat instantly. Roosevelt described the scene as “the embodiment of ferocious evil.” Newspapers and novels amplified his words, and piranhas became infamous worldwide as merciless killers.

In truth, such frenzied feeding is rare in the wild. The Amazon’s piranhas are far more cautious than their legend suggests.

Timid and Fragile Fish

Unlike solitary hunters such as pike, piranhas are highly vulnerable creatures. They seek safety in schools not for coordinated attacks, but for protection. Alone, a piranha becomes stressed, lethargic, and can even “faint” from fear, sinking motionless to the bottom.

Experiments reveal that even when placed in a pool with a human, piranhas usually avoid contact. Even blood in the water rarely provokes aggression.

When Do Piranhas Bite?

Piranhas are not entirely harmless, but they only bite under specific circumstances:

  • When frightened and defending themselves;
  • When males guard their nests of eggs;
  • During extreme hunger.

Even then, their bites are meant to ward off threats, not to feast on humans.

Predators of the Predator

Ironically, piranhas themselves are frequently hunted. Indigenous people of the Amazon catch them for food, though their meat is bony and earthy in taste. Larger predators such as caimans, giant otters, and river dolphins feed on them too. Cannibalism within piranha schools is also common, with bigger fish preying on smaller ones.

The Role of Piranhas in the Amazon

Despite their dark reputation, piranhas play a crucial ecological role as the “clean-up crew” of the Amazon. They feed on carcasses, preventing decay and helping maintain the river’s balance.

“The piranha is not a ruthless killer, but a shy and easily frightened fish — one that deserves respect, not fear.”

In truth, the Amazon harbors far more dangerous creatures than the humble piranha. The myth of the “killer fish” is just that — a myth.

Author`s name Angela Antonova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
