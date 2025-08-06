Tourists Watch Hammerhead Devour Stingray in Florida

A hammerhead shark attacked and tore apart a stingray in full view of vacationers near Panama City, Florida, as reported by People.

Shark strikes just meters from the shore

The dramatic encounter occurred in shallow waters, just a few meters from beachgoers enjoying the sun and sea. The scene was recorded by witnesses Annie Kramer and Connor Pelt, who later uploaded the footage to TikTok, where it quickly went viral.

“Oh my God, is it eating him?” — an astonished voice is heard in the background of the video as fins break the water’s surface.

Beachgoers stunned by sudden violence

In the video, the fins of the predator can be seen slicing through the waves, while the stingray flails at the surface. According to Kramer, everything happened within seconds. Her friends screamed for her to get out of the water as the shark and stingray clashed barely five feet (1.5 meters) away from her.

The incident highlights how close wild marine life can come to humans even in popular recreational spots, and how fast such encounters can escalate.