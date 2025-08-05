World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
From Grapes to Gum: Deadly Foods Dog Owners Often Overlook

Are you sure you’re feeding your pet correctly? Without any ill intent, you might be putting your dog’s life at risk every single day.

Feeding a dog
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
Many foods that seem completely harmless to us can have devastating—even fatal—effects on dogs. And this is no exaggeration.

Grapes and Raisins: Sweetness with a Fatal End

Just 2–3 grapes or raisins can trigger acute kidney failure in dogs. For some, the reaction is so rapid that every hour counts.

Chocolate: A Treat That’s Actually Poison

What’s a delicious indulgence for us is a potent toxin for dogs. The culprit is theobromine, a compound dogs cannot metabolize.

Even a small piece of chocolate can cause:

  • tachycardia,
  • seizures,
  • poisoning,
  • and even death.

Onions and Garlic: Silent Blood Destroyers

Often added to homemade meals “for flavor,” onions and garlic are enemies of red blood cells. They destroy erythrocytes, leading to anemia. Dried or powdered forms are especially dangerous, as they’re easier to overlook.

Avocado: Trendy Fruit, Toxic Effect

Even this so-called superfood can be harmful to dogs. Avocados contain persin, which can lead to:

  • vomiting,
  • diarrhea,
  • and lethargy.

Even small doses can harm a dog’s liver.

Cooked Bones: Not Nourishment, But Torture

Once heat-treated, bones become brittle and splinter easily into sharp shards.

These can:

  • get lodged in the throat,
  • tear the stomach lining,
  • and damage the intestines.

There’s no benefit—only serious risk.

Xylitol: The Sweetest Killer

The most dangerous of all is xylitol, often found in:

  • chewing gum,
  • “diet” protein bars,
  • and sugar-free sweets.

Even a microdose can cause a dangerous insulin spike and sudden hypoglycemia. The result? Coma or death in a matter of hours.

Check the Bowl Right Now

You might already be treating your dog to something “tasty” that’s actually a ticking time bomb.

Love isn’t just cuddles and walks. It’s taking responsibility for every crumb you give your furry companion.

