The Myth of Independent Cats: Why Changing Owners Is Traumatic

Do Cats Miss Their Owners? The Truth Behind Feline Attachment
Animal

There's a common belief that cats are fiercely independent creatures, loosely attached to people and more loyal to places than to owners. As a result, some people assume that a cat will quickly forget them after rehoming. In truth, the opposite is often the case.

Cat sleeping
Cats Are Not as Detached as They Seem

Cats may not display affection as overtly as dogs, but that doesn't mean they lack emotional depth. In fact, studies show that cats build stable emotional connections with their owners. They seek comfort, safety, and routine in the presence of familiar humans.

“The need to be near their person — to follow them around, sleep beside them, rub against them — reflects a quiet but real dependency.”

For cats, a change in ownership isn’t a minor shift. It’s the loss of a trusted companion — a serious emotional upheaval.

What Happens to a Cat When It Gets a New Owner

Transferring a cat to another home is a major stressor. The cat loses not just a person, but also scents, routines, and its emotional anchor. This can result in anxiety, confusion, and behavioral problems.

Symptoms may include sleep disruption, appetite loss or overeating, fear, aggression, or inappropriate urination. Cats that have already experienced trauma, such as early separation from their mother or multiple relocations, are especially vulnerable.

“Some cats even try to escape and return to their original owners — a testament to how deeply they bond.”

If escape is impossible, they may remain withdrawn or refuse to socialize with their new family for months.

Which Cats Adjust More Easily?

Adaptability depends on age, personality, and past experiences. Young, well-socialized cats typically transition more smoothly. Older or timid cats struggle more with new environments.

The presence of familiar items — bedding, toys, feeding bowls, and scents — can ease the transition significantly. Recreating a consistent routine also helps reduce stress.

How to Prepare a Cat for a New Family

If rehoming is unavoidable, several steps can help make the process easier:

  • Arrange brief pre-introduction visits with the new owners.
  • Send the cat with familiar objects that carry the "scent of home."
  • Confine the cat to a quiet room initially, limiting exposure to loud noises or other pets.
  • Allow the cat to initiate contact, rather than forcing interaction.
  • Stick to the old feeding, sleeping, and hygiene schedule.

Adjustment may take days or months. Patience and a gentle approach are crucial. A cat that seems indifferent is often grieving in silence.

Lasting Impact on the Animal

Rehomed cats often become more guarded or excessively clingy. Some develop separation anxiety and show distress when left alone. Others avoid attachment altogether, wary of being hurt again.

“Chronic stress can affect a cat’s weight, digestion, energy, and even its interest in play.”

In some cases, these changes persist for life — a reminder that rehoming should never be done lightly.

When a Cat Chooses to Leave on Its Own

In rare instances, cats voluntarily abandon homes where they feel unsafe — such as those with violence, neglect, or chaotic changes. In such cases, rehoming may be less traumatic because it reflects the animal’s own decision.

This isn’t betrayal. It’s a survival instinct. Cats seek stability, peace, and control over their environment — and sometimes they must find it elsewhere.

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
