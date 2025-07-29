Russia Marks International Tiger Day with Surging Amur Tiger Numbers

Tiger Day Highlights Russia's Success in Protecting Endangered Species

July 29 marks International Tiger Day, a global observance aimed at raising awareness about the dwindling population of one of the most iconic and endangered predators on Earth. Established in 2010 after the St. Petersburg "Tiger Summit," this day has become a milestone in the global movement to protect and restore tiger populations across 13 countries. Photo: Designed by Freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Tiger The Global Tiger Recovery Program, adopted at the summit, set ambitious goals for boosting tiger numbers by 2022. According to experts, the number of tigers worldwide has risen from approximately 3,200 to over 5,000, with significant growth recorded in India, Nepal, Bhutan, Indonesia, and particularly Russia.

Amur Tigers Thriving in Russia’s Far East Russia began celebrating the tiger even before the global date was formalized. Since 2000, Vladivostok has hosted an annual “Tiger Day” every September — a major conservation event initiated by writer and naturalist Vladimir Troynin and supported at the regional level. According to the most recent comprehensive census involving over 1,500 specialists, at least 750 Amur tigers — including cubs — currently inhabit Russia’s Far East. That marks the highest recorded number in over a century, nearly doubling since 2010 when the adult population was estimated at just 390. The Amur tiger is the largest and northernmost tiger subspecies, with males reaching up to 2.2 meters in body length and weighing as much as 180 kilograms. These solitary cats thrive in the region’s harsh climate thanks to thick belly fat and enormous territories — a single male can roam across over 1,300 square kilometers.

Conservation Challenges and Successes One adult tiger needs between 50 to 70 hoofed animals per year to survive — primarily wild boars, deer, and elk. A stable prey base is vital not only for tiger survival but also for reducing conflict with humans, as food scarcity can drive predators toward settlements. Major threats to tiger populations include poaching, habitat destruction, logging, wildfires, and infrastructure development. Emerging issues like disease outbreaks — such as African swine fever — can also disrupt ecosystems and increase tiger mortality. Nonetheless, Russia has made notable progress. Over the past decade, poaching cases have dropped sevenfold. When tigers pose a threat, they are no longer killed but temporarily relocated for rehabilitation and eventual release back into the wild. Specialized rescue centers like “Utyos” in Khabarovsk Krai and the “Tiger” center in Primorye provide care for injured or displaced tigers. Authorities have also introduced educational programs and designed safer road systems with wildlife corridors to limit habitat fragmentation.

Tiger Myths and Realities Contrary to popular belief, tigers rarely pose a threat to humans. They tend to avoid contact and attack only in extreme situations — such as injury or protecting prey. In the last 40 years, only 16 fatal tiger attacks have been recorded in Russia, all linked to provocation. Tiger populations are naturally regulated by territory and food availability. They do not “overbreed,” and females never share their range. When resources are limited, disease and even cannibalism can suppress population growth. Experts at the “Amur Tiger” Center stress that tigers do not view humans as prey. However, livestock grazing near forests without supervision can attract hungry predators. Residents are urged to follow safety guidelines and monitor domestic animals carefully.