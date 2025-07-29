Illegal Alien Cat From Turkey Finds New Home in Russia

A cat named Burak, who made headlines for crossing the Black Sea and illegally entering Russia, has now found a new permanent home. According to KP.RU, the animal initially ended up with a customs officer’s family at the request of her son, but things quickly took a turn.

Photo: flickr.com by Sheila Sund, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ A cat in a suitcase

The woman admitted the cat was disruptive and aggressive in his new environment—

"He would scream at night and throw himself at the cage. That’s when we decided he needed a different home," — said the customs officer.

Burak was then taken in by animal rescue volunteers who gave him time and care to help him adapt.