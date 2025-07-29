Illegal Alien Cat From Turkey Finds New Home in Russia

A cat named Burak, who made headlines for crossing the Black Sea and illegally entering Russia, has now found a new permanent home. According to KP.RU, the animal initially ended up with a customs officer’s family at the request of her son, but things quickly took a turn.
The woman admitted the cat was disruptive and aggressive in his new environment—
"He would scream at night and throw himself at the cage. That’s when we decided he needed a different home," — said the customs officer.
Burak was then taken in by animal rescue volunteers who gave him time and care to help him adapt.
"He needed time to adjust to a new environment. He had been under a lot of stress and wasn’t used to living in an apartment," — explained animal volunteer Lusine Korshunova.
Krasnodar Family Welcomes the Seafaring Cat
After some time with the volunteers, a family from Krasnodar arrived to adopt Burak. By then, the cat had already calmed down, grown accustomed to humans, and behaved more peacefully.
Now fully settled in his new home, Burak is thriving.
"He’s settled in, and they love him there, which means he’ll adapt to the new place more quickly," — emphasized Korshunova.
From Shipping Container to Safe Haven
The story of Burak’s rescue emerged in March, when sailors on a cargo ship traveling from Istanbul to Novorossiysk heard desperate meowing coming from one of the deck containers. Upon inspection, they found the frightened stowaway cat inside.
He was affectionately named after the famous Turkish actor Burak Özçivit. Since then, the cat’s journey has captivated both animal lovers and curious readers alike.