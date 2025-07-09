World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Vanished Since 1914, the Tapir Returns to Rio’s Forests

Rediscovered: A Century-Lost Species Walks Brazil’s Forests Again
Animal

He was considered lost to history. Scientists had given up, conservationists moved on, and the forest remained silent. Until now.

Tapir
Photo: https://www.freepik.com by wirestock
Tapir

In early 2025, motion-triggered camera traps deep in the protected Cunhambebe Forest of southeastern Brazil captured something no one expected: the South American tapir (Tapirus terrestris)—not just one, but a female with two calves.

This marks the first confirmed sighting of the species in the state of Rio de Janeiro since 1914. For more than a century, this gentle herbivore had vanished from the region without a trace. And now, as quietly as it left, it has returned.

A Return No One Planned

There were no rewilding programs, no relocation campaigns. The animals reappeared on their own, much to the astonishment—and delight—of ecologists.

“The spontaneous return of the tapirs is a powerful signal that the forests of Rio de Janeiro can once again support large mammals,” said Marcelo Cupello, a biologist with the state’s Environmental Institute (INEA).

The Forest Gardener

Weighing up to 320 kilograms (700 pounds), the South American tapir is the largest land mammal in the continent. Despite its size, it's a nocturnal creature that prefers to move unseen.

But its ecological role is anything but invisible. Known as “gardeners of the forest,” tapirs eat fruits and vegetation, dispersing seeds far and wide through their droppings. They also clear dense undergrowth with their powerful bodies, opening up trails that benefit other wildlife.

Why They Disappeared

Their century-long absence is no mystery. Tapirs vanished from Rio de Janeiro due to:

  • Widespread deforestation of the Atlantic Forest
  • Agricultural expansion
  • Urban sprawl
  • Poaching
  • Loss of natural migration corridors

Not Just Tourists?

The presence of a mother with two calves raises the tantalizing possibility that this isn’t just a rogue family—it could be the first step in a local population’s recovery.

“This sighting highlights the value of protected areas and restoration efforts for symbolic species,” INEA emphasized.

A Species on the Brink

The South American tapir is one of four tapir species worldwide—all of which are listed as threatened or endangered. The others—the mountain tapir, Baird’s tapir, and Malayan tapir—are also struggling against habitat loss and human encroachment.

What was once thought a tragic, irreversible loss may now be seen as a pause. Nature might be giving us a second chance.

What Comes Next

Conservationists now face urgent questions:

  • What are the tapirs’ movement patterns?
  • Are there more individuals nearby?
  • Where did they come from, genetically speaking?
  • Can their corridors be protected in time?

To answer these, researchers need more than science—they need public support and political will. The protection of endangered species is not just an ecological task, but a national responsibility.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Russian Heavy Military Drone Altius-RU Crashes in Kazan During Test Flight
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Heavy Military Drone Altius-RU Crashes in Kazan During Test Flight Видео 
Trump Voices Displeasure with Putin, Promises Moscow a 'Little Surprise'
World
Trump Voices Displeasure with Putin, Promises Moscow a 'Little Surprise' Видео 
Popular
Russian Five-Ton UAV Loses Navigation, Crashes Into House in Kazan

Russia’s five-ton reconnaissance-strike UAV lost GPS navigation and crash-landed during a routine trial. No injuries reported

Russian Heavy Military Drone Altius-RU Crashes in Kazan During Test Flight
Trump Voices Displeasure with Putin, Promises Moscow a 'Little Surprise'
White House Signals Shift: Trump Threatens Putin with Surprise Action
Houthis Publish Video Showing Destruction of Magic Seas Cargo Ship in Red Sea
Who Can Stop the United States From Its Imperialistic Bombing Campaigns?
Merz Goes to War: German Chancellor Abandons Diplomacy, Takes Aim at Russia Lyuba Lulko Eugenics Is Never Spelled With Y…O…U — In Their Own Words Guy Somerset Who Can Stop the United States From Its Imperialistic Bombing Campaigns? Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Wall Street Reacts to Dollar Collapse: $2 Trillion Deficit Forecast by 2025
Taliban Promotes Tourism to Afghanistan in Strange Welcome Video
Putin’s BRICS Statement Triggers Trump’s Tariff Threats—But Is It Just a Bluff?
Putin’s BRICS Statement Triggers Trump’s Tariff Threats—But Is It Just a Bluff?
Last materials
Silent Hunter: The Eurasian Lynx on the Edge of Survival
Rediscovered: A Century-Lost Species Walks Brazil’s Forests Again
The Hidden Dangers of Overconfidence Behind the Wheel
Dark Spots on Your Skin? What They Really Mean—and When to Worry
12,000-Year-Old Underwater Ruins Discovered Off India May Rewrite Human History
Merz Goes to War: German Chancellor Abandons Diplomacy, Takes Aim at Russia
ECHR Holds Russia Responsible for Downing of Flight MH17
Russia Approves Direct Flights from Moscow to North Korea
Taiwan Launches Largest-Ever Military Drills Amid 2027 War Fears
Inside Your Microbiome: How Trillions of Bacteria Influence Your Life
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.