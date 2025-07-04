World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Tiny Mosquitoes Kill Far More Humans Than Crocodiles, Hippos, or Lions

The Mosquito, Not the Hippo: Africa’s True Most Dangerous Animal
Contrary to popular belief, the deadliest creature in Africa isn’t a predator—it’s the humble mosquito. Experts note that although large animals like crocodiles, hippos, elephants, buffaloes, and lions pose significant threats, the mosquito's role as a disease vector makes it far more lethal.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Dunpharlain, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Why the Mosquito Tops the List

  • Anopheles mosquitoes carry malaria, which claims 530,000 to 1.1 million lives annually, with most victims in sub-Saharan Africa.
  • This toll far exceeds deaths from all large African fauna combined.

Other Deadly Animals Ranked by Fatalities

  • Nile Crocodile – ambushes near water claim 300–1,000 deaths/year.
  • Hippopotamus – Africa’s most dangerous land mammal, killing about 500 people/year.
  • African Buffalo – “widow-maker,” causing 200 deaths/year.
  • Elephants – large and aggressive, responsible for around 500 fatalities/year.
  • Lions – kill an estimated 100–250 people/year.
  • Puff Adder & Black Mamba (Snakes) – puff adders cause most snakebite deaths, black mambas deliver near‑certain fatal venom if untreated.

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
