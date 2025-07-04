Tiny Mosquitoes Kill Far More Humans Than Crocodiles, Hippos, or Lions

The Mosquito, Not the Hippo: Africa’s True Most Dangerous Animal

Contrary to popular belief, the deadliest creature in Africa isn’t a predator—it’s the humble mosquito. Experts note that although large animals like crocodiles, hippos, elephants, buffaloes, and lions pose significant threats, the mosquito's role as a disease vector makes it far more lethal.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Dunpharlain, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Mosquito