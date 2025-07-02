Unveiling the Mystery Behind Babirusa's Distinctive Tusks

Babirusa's Gigantic Tusks: A Marvel of Nature's Design

The oversized tusks of the Sulawesi babirusa have long puzzled scientists. These pigs, native to the island of Sulawesi, are known not only for their unusual appearance but also for their tusks, which are unparalleled in the animal kingdom. But what lies behind this peculiar "decoration"?

Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License) Toothy pig babirusa

Enormous Tusks That Don't Impede Daily Life

Male babirusas possess tusks of colossal size. They can grow so long that they pass through the upper jaw, and in older males, the tusk tips often embed into the skin of the forehead or curl in a spiral. The lower tusks are also quite large but grow in the traditional manner for pigs. This spectacle has been a subject of discussion among scientists for a long time.

A Challenge to Darwin's Theory

Since the late 19th century, these tusks have been criticized in Darwin's theory. How could natural selection create such a strange and seemingly useless structure? After all, such enormous tusks are not adapted for defense against predators or for foraging. At first glance, they seemed like a nonsensical feature. However, the answer lies in sexual selection.

Sexual Selection: Tusks as a Symbol of Strength

For the babirusa, these tusks are not just oddities but important attributes of male attractiveness. They serve as symbols of strength and health, acting as adornments for males to attract females. Female babirusas possess only the lower tusks, and those are much smaller.

Why Such Tusks Don't Hinder Feeding

On the island of Sulawesi, where babirusas reside, there were no large predators before humans arrived. This explains why the massive tusks don't play a protective role. At the same time, these tusks don't hinder the babirusa from feeding on vegetation. Unlike typical pigs, which are omnivorous, babirusas are strict vegetarians. Their complex stomach allows them to efficiently process leaves and stems, and the curved tusks don't impede this process.

The Babirusa's Unique Stomach

Babirusas have a complex stomach, similar to that of ruminants. It houses bacteria that help break down plant cellulose. This enables the babirusa to digest coarse vegetation, such as leaves and stems, which constitute its diet. The curved tusks don't interfere with these processes, as they aren't used for chewing grass.

Tusks as the Key to Survival and Reproduction

Babirusas are remarkable animals whose gigantic tusks have been a subject of scientific contemplation for many years. These tusks are not merely a peculiarity of nature but an essential element of sexual selection, demonstrating the strength and health of the male. And although such tusks don't aid in defense or foraging, they play a crucial role in reproduction and attract the attention of females.