New Findings Challenge Beliefs About Wolf-Human Relationships

Study Reveals Wolves Can Form Emotional Bonds with Humans

It was long believed that the ability of dogs to form strong emotional bonds with humans emerged only after their domestication around 15,000 years ago. However, a new study by Swedish researchers from Stockholm University challenges this theory. It turns out that wild wolves are also capable of deep affection.

Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License) Волк в лесу

Wolves Can Love Humans

A team of researchers raised wolf pups and domestic puppies from the age of 10 days to 23 weeks. All animals were kept close to humans from birth and raised in identical conditions. Subsequently, the scientists conducted a series of behavioral tests to understand how attachment forms in canids.

The results were unexpected. Wolves, like dogs, can easily distinguish a familiar person from a stranger and seek to be near the one who cared for them from the earliest days. Moreover, this attachment was so strong that the human became a genuine stress reliever for the wolves.

Humans as the Best Calming Agents for Wolves

Ecologist-behaviorist Kristina Hansen Witt from Stockholm University and lead author of the study remarked that the experiment yielded astonishing results.

"It was absolutely clear that wolves prefer a familiar person over a stranger-just as dogs do. But what's even more interesting is that the test situation had little effect on dogs, whereas it had a strong impact on wolves," she said.

During the experiment, wolves became anxious and paced around the room when a familiar person was absent. But as soon as the person returned, the animals immediately calmed down.

"This proves that humans serve as a social buffer for wolves. Their presence literally alleviates stress. We didn't know wolves could exhibit such behavior," emphasized the scientist.

A Discovery That Alters Understanding of Domestication

According to Dr. Hansen Witt, these findings could radically change perceptions of the domestication process of dogs. If wolves are inherently capable of forming emotional bonds with humans, then this trait might have played a key role in some individuals becoming ancestors of domestic dogs.

"I believe that the display of affection toward humans could have been an important factor in natural selection during the early stages of domestication. Wolves that were drawn to humans had a better chance of survival alongside them," the researcher explains.

Does This Mean Wolves Can Be Tamed?

This study does not suggest that every wolf will become a domestic pet. However, it clearly demonstrates that the capacity for friendship with humans is not a product of evolution after domestication but a trait that may have been inherent in the wild ancestors of dogs from the outset.