Breed Isn’t Everything: Why Personality Matters More in Dogs

Thinking of picking a dog based on its breed? Think again. New research shows that breed accounts for just about 9 % of behavioral differences—meaning your future pet’s personality isn’t defined by its pedigree.
A sweeping study of over 18,000 pet dogs found that breed explains roughly 9 % of the variation in traits like trainability, anxiety, or aggression. The rest? Mostly individual personality, upbringing, and environment.
Certain breeds do carry genetic health risks—especially when bred for extreme looks. Brachycephalic dogs like pugs, French bulldogs, and English bulldogs—face breathing issues, spine problems, and skin fold infections due to exaggerated standards. But two dogs of the same breed may behave very differently depending on life experiences and training.
In fact, mixed-breed dogs often benefit from healthier, more diverse gene pools, making them less prone to hereditary diseases.
If you care about your dog’s personality and wellbeing, start with individual evaluation rather than breed standards. Rescue groups, shelters, and ethical breeders can offer temperament-tested dogs with sound health and loving socialization—ready to become your new family member.
Remember, the dog you choose is more than its breed—it’s the heart, experience, and care you share that truly define the bond.
