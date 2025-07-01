World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Breed Isn’t Everything: Why Personality Matters More in Dogs

Dog Breeds That Require Experience
Animal

Thinking of picking a dog based on its breed? Think again. New research shows that breed accounts for just about 9 % of behavioral differences—meaning your future pet’s personality isn’t defined by its pedigree.

Dog
Photo: Designed by Freepik by freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Dog

Breed = Only 9 % of the Story

A sweeping study of over 18,000 pet dogs found that breed explains roughly 9 % of the variation in traits like trainability, anxiety, or aggression. The rest? Mostly individual personality, upbringing, and environment.

Why Breed Still Matters—But Not That Much

Certain breeds do carry genetic health risks—especially when bred for extreme looks. Brachycephalic dogs like pugs, French bulldogs, and English bulldogs—face breathing issues, spine problems, and skin fold infections due to exaggerated standards. But two dogs of the same breed may behave very differently depending on life experiences and training.

What You Should Focus On When Choosing a Dog

  • Temperament over pedigree: Personality checks—like shelter assessments or meet-and-greets—reveal far more than breed labels.
  • Bred healthfully: Opt for breeders or shelters that prioritize genetic testing and wellness over extreme looks.
  • Individual history: Sheltered or rescue dogs often arrive with trauma or fear; patience and positive reinforcement are key.

In fact, mixed-breed dogs often benefit from healthier, more diverse gene pools, making them less prone to hereditary diseases.

Adopt Smart, Not Breeded

If you care about your dog’s personality and wellbeing, start with individual evaluation rather than breed standards. Rescue groups, shelters, and ethical breeders can offer temperament-tested dogs with sound health and loving socialization—ready to become your new family member.

Remember, the dog you choose is more than its breed—it’s the heart, experience, and care you share that truly define the bond.

Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
