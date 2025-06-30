World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
New Discoveries Show Why Naked Mole‑Rats Defy Aging and Disease

Naked Mole‑Rats: The Underground Superhero Revealed
Animal

These hairless, nearly blind rodents aren’t just odd-looking—they’re biological marvels. New studies uncover secrets about their fertility, aging, and ability to live in extreme conditions.

1. Ageless and Eternal Fertility

Unlike humans and most mammals, naked mole‑rat queens remain fertile throughout their decades-long lives. One 2023 Nature Communications study found evidence of sustained egg-cell production, low cell death, and massive initial reserves—explaining their lifelong fertility :contentReference[oaicite:7]{index=7}.

2. Cancer Immunity and Cellular Longevity

These rodents almost never develop cancer. They produce high‑molecular‑mass hyaluronan in cells, combined with extra contact-inhibition from p16 and p27 genes, forming a powerful double barrier against tumors :contentReference[oaicite:8]{index=8}.

3. Oxygen-Free Survival—Plants Have Nothing on Them

Naked mole‑rats can survive up to five hours in oxygen-poor air by metabolizing fructose like plants do—switching into a metabolic backup mode when tunnels lack oxygen :contentReference[oaicite:9]{index=9}.

4. Eusocial Structure—Ants of the Rodent World

Their colonies are organised like ants or bees—with one queen and a host of worker rodents. Some individuals evolve into “dispersers,” fat-rich “Houdini” types that tunnel out to found new colonies :contentReference[oaicite:10]{index=10}.

What It Means for Humans

Scientists study mole‑rats not just for curiosity: their longevity, cancer resistance, and resilience in extreme environments could inspire human therapies—from anti-aging drugs to hypoxia treatments. Their exceptional traits make them star candidates for biomedicine :contentReference[oaicite:11]{index=11}.

With each discovery, naked mole‑rats reveal another layer of living superpowers. As research continues, their secrets may one day help humans overcome aging, disease, and oxygen deprivation challenges—right from their underground laboratories.

Galina Tychinskaja
Dmitry Sudakov
