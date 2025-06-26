Large Mako Shark Captured on Video Leaping High Above Water off Russia's Vladivostok

Leaping shark

A mako shark was spotted in the waters near Vladivostok in the Far East of Russia. The shark was captured on video leaping high above the Sea of Japan.

The video shows the shark jumping high above the waves before diving back in. Several other sharks can also be seen nearby, leaping from the water and making loud splashes as they land.

The predatory fish entered Tikhaya Bay. According to the report, they were sighted in late June, although such large sharks usually appear in the area closer to autumn when the water is warmer. Scientists believe the sharks may have approached the coast earlier than usual due to abnormal heat.