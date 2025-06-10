Axolotl: the amphibian that never grows up — and lives in one lake on Earth

It looks like a Pokémon — but the axolotl is a real-life amphibian with extraordinary powers. It can regrow limbs, organs, and even parts of its brain. And in the wild, it exists in just one place on Earth.
The axolotl lives only in Lake Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City. Its survival is under threat from pollution, urban development, and invasive species.
According to this report from Everyeye.it, captive axolotls are common in labs and aquariums, but wild populations are near extinction.
|Trait
|Unique ability
|Current threat
|Regeneration
|Can regrow limbs and brain parts
|Polluted water
|Neoteny
|Stays juvenile forever
|Hybridization with captive species
|Exclusive habitat
|Wild only in Lake Xochimilco
|Urban sprawl and habitat loss
|Dual breathing
|Uses both lungs and gills
|Chemical changes in water
The axolotl is a miracle of biology — and a symbol of how fragile even the most amazing creatures can be without a protected home.
