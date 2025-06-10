World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Axolotl: the amphibian that never grows up — and lives in one lake on Earth

This animal can regrow its brain — and survives only in a single Mexican lake
Animal

It looks like a Pokémon — but the axolotl is a real-life amphibian with extraordinary powers. It can regrow limbs, organs, and even parts of its brain. And in the wild, it exists in just one place on Earth.

Аксолотли
Photo: howstuffworks
Аксолотли

The axolotl lives only in Lake Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City. Its survival is under threat from pollution, urban development, and invasive species.

According to this report from Everyeye.it, captive axolotls are common in labs and aquariums, but wild populations are near extinction.

What makes the axolotl so special?

Trait Unique ability Current threat
Regeneration Can regrow limbs and brain parts Polluted water
Neoteny Stays juvenile forever Hybridization with captive species
Exclusive habitat Wild only in Lake Xochimilco Urban sprawl and habitat loss
Dual breathing Uses both lungs and gills Chemical changes in water

Myths and facts

  • Myth: Axolotls live in many countries
    Fact: Only Mexico is home to wild axolotls.
  • Myth: Captivity ensures their survival
    Fact: Habitat conservation is essential for the species.

FAQ

  • Is an axolotl a fish?
    No. It’s a type of amphibian related to salamanders.
  • Can I keep one as a pet?
    Yes, but it won’t help save the wild species.

Fascinating facts

  • The name “axolotl” comes from the Nahuatl word meaning “water monster”
  • Its genome is ten times larger than the human genome
  • Scientists study it for regenerative medicine research

The axolotl is a miracle of biology — and a symbol of how fragile even the most amazing creatures can be without a protected home.

Anton Kulikov
