Axolotl: the amphibian that never grows up — and lives in one lake on Earth

This animal can regrow its brain — and survives only in a single Mexican lake

It looks like a Pokémon — but the axolotl is a real-life amphibian with extraordinary powers. It can regrow limbs, organs, and even parts of its brain. And in the wild, it exists in just one place on Earth.

Photo: howstuffworks Аксолотли

The axolotl lives only in Lake Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City. Its survival is under threat from pollution, urban development, and invasive species.

According to this report from Everyeye.it, captive axolotls are common in labs and aquariums, but wild populations are near extinction.

What makes the axolotl so special?

Trait Unique ability Current threat Regeneration Can regrow limbs and brain parts Polluted water Neoteny Stays juvenile forever Hybridization with captive species Exclusive habitat Wild only in Lake Xochimilco Urban sprawl and habitat loss Dual breathing Uses both lungs and gills Chemical changes in water

Myths and facts

Myth: Axolotls live in many countries

Fact: Only Mexico is home to wild axolotls.

Myth: Captivity ensures their survival

Fact: Habitat conservation is essential for the species.

FAQ

Is an axolotl a fish?

No. It’s a type of amphibian related to salamanders.

Can I keep one as a pet?

Yes, but it won’t help save the wild species.

Fascinating facts

The name “axolotl” comes from the Nahuatl word meaning “water monster”

Its genome is ten times larger than the human genome

Scientists study it for regenerative medicine research

The axolotl is a miracle of biology — and a symbol of how fragile even the most amazing creatures can be without a protected home.