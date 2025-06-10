Why your cats don’t get along — and how to help them live in peace

Fighting cats at home? Learn why it happens and how to restore harmony

If your cats seem more like rivals than roommates, you’re not alone. Inter-cat tension is common in multi-cat homes — and often preventable with the right setup.

Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License) Котята с разным цветом глаз

Despite the myth that cats are always solitary, they can live peacefully in groups. Problems usually stem from territory conflicts, mismatched personalities, or poor introductions.

According to feline behaviorists, cats can learn to coexist — but they need structure, space, and time.

Why cats fight — and what to do

Cause Signs Solution Lack of territory Fighting over beds or windows Create separate zones with full resources Age/personality clash One hides, one acts dominant Playtime and attention tailored to each Bad first impression Growling, chasing, or biting Slow reintroduction through barriers Not enough litter boxes Guarding or inappropriate peeing Add more boxes and feeding stations Health issues or stress Sudden aggression Vet check and more enrichment

Cat myths and facts

Myth: Cats are antisocial

Fact: They’re territorial but can bond with others under the right conditions.

Fact: With time and strategy, cats can reconcile.

FAQ

Should I separate cats after a fight? Yes — and reintroduce slowly with supervision.

Yes — and reintroduce slowly with supervision. Do calming sprays work? They help, but environmental changes matter more.

They help, but environmental changes matter more. Do littermate cats get along better? Not always — temperament matters more than origin.

Fun fact: Cats mentally divide the home into zones. When these invisible territories are violated, even subtle changes can trigger conflict — or lead to “urine diplomacy”.