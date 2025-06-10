Why your cats don’t get along — and how to help them live in peace

If your cats seem more like rivals than roommates, you’re not alone. Inter-cat tension is common in multi-cat homes — and often preventable with the right setup.
Despite the myth that cats are always solitary, they can live peacefully in groups. Problems usually stem from territory conflicts, mismatched personalities, or poor introductions.
According to feline behaviorists, cats can learn to coexist — but they need structure, space, and time.
|Cause
|Signs
|Solution
|Lack of territory
|Fighting over beds or windows
|Create separate zones with full resources
|Age/personality clash
|One hides, one acts dominant
|Playtime and attention tailored to each
|Bad first impression
|Growling, chasing, or biting
|Slow reintroduction through barriers
|Not enough litter boxes
|Guarding or inappropriate peeing
|Add more boxes and feeding stations
|Health issues or stress
|Sudden aggression
|Vet check and more enrichment
Fun fact: Cats mentally divide the home into zones. When these invisible territories are violated, even subtle changes can trigger conflict — or lead to “urine diplomacy”.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Geologists confirm massive water reservoir beneath the Earth. Could this be a real underground ocean?