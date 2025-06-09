These reef crabs glow to hide — the glowing camouflage that fools predators

Nature keeps surprising us — and this time, it's glowing reef crabs stealing the spotlight. Scientists have discovered that some crabs have evolved the ability to absorb sunlight and re-emit it, creating a glowing effect that helps them hide in plain sight.
At first glance, glowing might seem like the opposite of camouflage. But for reef crabs, this natural fluorescence blends perfectly with the shimmering environment of coral reefs.
According to new marine observations, these crabs glow in a spectrum that matches their surroundings — a clever trick that confuses both predators and prey.
|Mechanism
|How it works
|Why it helps
|Light absorption
|Takes in specific light wavelengths
|Blurs outline of the crab’s body
|Fluorescent re-emission
|Releases transformed light
|Matches coral light environment
|Color mimicry
|Visual match to reef colors
|Makes them visually undetectable
Fun fact: Researchers believe this glowing armor could inspire future camouflage materials in human technology, mimicking the brilliance of coral reef light.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Geologists confirm massive water reservoir beneath the Earth. Could this be a real underground ocean?