World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

These reef crabs glow to hide — the glowing camouflage that fools predators

Strange but true: reef crabs absorb light to disappear in plain sight
Animal

Nature keeps surprising us — and this time, it's glowing reef crabs stealing the spotlight. Scientists have discovered that some crabs have evolved the ability to absorb sunlight and re-emit it, creating a glowing effect that helps them hide in plain sight.

синий краб
Photo: chadgpt.ru by Клементьева Наталья is licensed under Free More info
синий краб

At first glance, glowing might seem like the opposite of camouflage. But for reef crabs, this natural fluorescence blends perfectly with the shimmering environment of coral reefs.

According to new marine observations, these crabs glow in a spectrum that matches their surroundings — a clever trick that confuses both predators and prey.

How glowing helps crabs hide

Mechanism How it works Why it helps
Light absorption Takes in specific light wavelengths Blurs outline of the crab’s body
Fluorescent re-emission Releases transformed light Matches coral light environment
Color mimicry Visual match to reef colors Makes them visually undetectable

Myths and truths about marine glow

  • Myth: Only deep-sea animals use bioluminescence
    Fact: Fluorescence is common in shallow reef species too.
  • Myth: A glowing shell makes crabs stand out
    Fact: It actually helps them vanish into coral light patterns.

FAQ about reef crab camouflage

  • Do they glow naturally? Yes — pigments in their shells fluoresce under light.
  • Is it for signaling? Mostly camouflage, but communication isn’t ruled out.
  • Are there other glowing animals? Yes — coral, some fish, and even sharks.

Fun fact: Researchers believe this glowing armor could inspire future camouflage materials in human technology, mimicking the brilliance of coral reef light.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
Now reading
Hidden ocean found deep below Earth’s crust — what it means for science
Science
Hidden ocean found deep below Earth’s crust — what it means for science
From legend to reality: rare animals once thought to be myths
Animal
From legend to reality: rare animals once thought to be myths
Popular
An entire ocean beneath our feet? Discovery stuns scientists

Geologists confirm massive water reservoir beneath the Earth. Could this be a real underground ocean?

Hidden ocean found deep below Earth’s crust — what it means for science
The link between finger length and health: what studies reveal
What your finger length ratio reveals about your health and longevity
Fatty liver disease explained: stages, causes and how to reverse it naturally
Do lemmings commit mass suicide? The truth behind the viral myth
A Libertarian’s Disillusionment: Why Musk Walked Away from Trump Andrey Mihayloff Ever Speak Ill of the Dead — Airbus, Boeing, John McCain & Joe Biden Guy Somerset Gulf of Finland Could Become Focal Point of Geopolitical Confrontation Dmitry Plotnikov
Cardio not working? Here’s why it might fail — and how to make it effective again
Hidden alcohol in food: common products that may contain it without your knowledge
Scientists discover a new ant genus in Brazil — and its anatomy breaks all the rules
Scientists discover a new ant genus in Brazil — and its anatomy breaks all the rules
Last materials
Strange but true: reef crabs absorb light to disappear in plain sight
Baking soda vs. ants: gardeners’ best method to protect your plants naturally
Avoid high-sodium burgers: here’s what to skip and what to grill instead
Think rinsing cherries is enough? Here’s the safe way to clean them
Smart and stylish ways to keep your bike at home — even in small spaces
Bizarre shark behavior off Brazil’s coast raises questions about ocean contamination
Car hesitating when you press the gas? These are the most common causes
From legend to reality: rare animals once thought to be myths
Leaves with holes? Learn safe and natural ways to control caterpillars
Easy lemon yogurt cake recipe: moist, light and no beating required
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.