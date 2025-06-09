Cocaine sharks? What’s really happening in Brazil’s coastal waters

Sharks swimming in circles, acting aggressively, and approaching boats fearlessly — it sounds like fiction. But marine scientists are seriously investigating strange shark behavior along parts of the Brazilian coast.
Reports suggest that species like the sharpnose shark (Rhizoprionodon lalandii) are exhibiting hyperactivity and loss of natural caution. One hypothesis? Exposure to diluted narcotics, especially cocaine, dumped into the sea by smugglers.
As outlandish as it sounds, there’s precedent. Studies have shown that aquatic animals react to trace amounts of stimulants and pharmaceuticals found in polluted water.
Some research on shark neurotoxicity from chemical exposure suggests these compounds may be disrupting their behavior and sensory systems.
|Behavior
|Suspected cause
|Scientific note
|Sudden aggression
|Exposure to stimulants
|Hyperactive responses in lab tests
|Erratic swimming patterns
|Neurological disruption
|Linked to synthetic chemicals
|Approaching boats
|Loss of fear/inhibition
|May pose risk to humans
Interesting fact: U.S. lab tests showed that even caffeine and antidepressants affect shark behavior — which makes the potential impact of narcotics far more concerning.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Recent genetic studies on 9000-year-old skeletons prove that the theory of migration waves from Africa is wrong.