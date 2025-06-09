World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Mythical creatures that turned out to be real — the most surprising animal finds

From legend to reality: rare animals once thought to be myths
Animal

For centuries, tales of strange beasts roamed the world: one-horned antelopes, dragons with frills, half-zebra half-giraffe hybrids. These stories were written off as legends — until researchers found out they were true.

Сайгак
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Pavel Chekanov, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Сайгак

Several animal species once dismissed as folklore have been discovered or rediscovered in recent decades. Their bizarre appearance and elusive nature made them easy to doubt — but impossible to ignore once proven real.

According to this zoological report from Pravda.ru, science is slowly catching up with ancient knowledge — and confirming that many myths were based on fact.

Real animals with legendary looks

Species Looks like Why considered a myth
Saola Elegant horns like a unicorn Unseen by science until the 1990s
Frilled lizard Expands a large neck frill like a dragon Rare and shy — seldom seen by humans
Narwhal Long spiraled tusk Thought to be seafarers' fantasy
Okapi Body of a giraffe, legs of a zebra Once called “Africa’s unicorn”

Myth or truth?

  • Myth: If it’s not recorded, it doesn’t exist
    Truth: Many animals hide in remote or deep habitats.
  • Myth: Legendary creatures are dangerous
    Truth: Most are shy herbivores, not threats.

FAQ — curious minds ask

  • Have they been filmed?
    A few yes — others only photographed or found via traces.
  • How many more could exist?
    Thousands — especially in rainforests and the deep sea.
  • Why weren’t they known before?
    Because of their secretive behavior and inaccessible habitats.

Interesting fact: In 2023, scientists in Vietnam found DNA traces and tracks of an animal matching tribal folklore — reminding us that legends may hide scientific truths.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
Now reading
Video Shows Huge Explosion in Kyiv
Hotspots and Incidents
Video Shows Huge Explosion in Kyiv Видео 
Viral puzzle: the answer seems wrong, but there’s logic behind it — here’s how it works
Science
Viral puzzle: the answer seems wrong, but there’s logic behind it — here’s how it works
Russia-Ukraine 6,000 for 6,000 Body Exchange Falling Apart
World
Russia-Ukraine 6,000 for 6,000 Body Exchange Falling Apart
Popular
9000 years of secrets: ancient genetics challenges migration waves theory from Africa

Recent genetic studies on 9000-year-old skeletons prove that the theory of migration waves from Africa is wrong.

New genetic research disproves theory of migration waves from Africa
NASA astronaut finds a mysterious white spot in the Sahara; understand what happened
The mystery of the white mark found by a NASA astronaut in the Sahara Desert: what we know about this phenomenon
The giant green anaconda: the world's largest snake and its mysteries
Car reliability ranking: most reliable brands and how to choose
A Libertarian’s Disillusionment: Why Musk Walked Away from Trump Andrey Mihayloff Ever Speak Ill of the Dead — Airbus, Boeing, John McCain & Joe Biden Guy Somerset Gulf of Finland Could Become Focal Point of Geopolitical Confrontation Dmitry Plotnikov
How habits affect brain health — and how to improve it
An entire ocean beneath our feet? Discovery stuns scientists
What your finger length ratio reveals about your health and longevity
What your finger length ratio reveals about your health and longevity
Last materials
From legend to reality: rare animals once thought to be myths
Leaves with holes? Learn safe and natural ways to control caterpillars
Easy lemon yogurt cake recipe: moist, light and no beating required
Bare feet, pushed seats and loud videos: the strangest things people do in flight
Hidden ocean found deep below Earth’s crust — what it means for science
Why cardio alone won’t help you lose weight — and what to do instead
What are barefoot shoes, and should you try them? Pros and warnings explained
You might be consuming alcohol without knowing it — here’s where it hides
Translucent ant with vertical jaws found in Amazon — a living fossil?
Toilet cleaner in your fridge? Coca-Cola’s surprising uses at home
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.