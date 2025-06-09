Mythical creatures that turned out to be real — the most surprising animal finds

For centuries, tales of strange beasts roamed the world: one-horned antelopes, dragons with frills, half-zebra half-giraffe hybrids. These stories were written off as legends — until researchers found out they were true.
Several animal species once dismissed as folklore have been discovered or rediscovered in recent decades. Their bizarre appearance and elusive nature made them easy to doubt — but impossible to ignore once proven real.
According to this zoological report from Pravda.ru, science is slowly catching up with ancient knowledge — and confirming that many myths were based on fact.
|Species
|Looks like
|Why considered a myth
|Saola
|Elegant horns like a unicorn
|Unseen by science until the 1990s
|Frilled lizard
|Expands a large neck frill like a dragon
|Rare and shy — seldom seen by humans
|Narwhal
|Long spiraled tusk
|Thought to be seafarers' fantasy
|Okapi
|Body of a giraffe, legs of a zebra
|Once called “Africa’s unicorn”
Interesting fact: In 2023, scientists in Vietnam found DNA traces and tracks of an animal matching tribal folklore — reminding us that legends may hide scientific truths.
