Mythical creatures that turned out to be real — the most surprising animal finds

From legend to reality: rare animals once thought to be myths

For centuries, tales of strange beasts roamed the world: one-horned antelopes, dragons with frills, half-zebra half-giraffe hybrids. These stories were written off as legends — until researchers found out they were true.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Pavel Chekanov, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Сайгак

Several animal species once dismissed as folklore have been discovered or rediscovered in recent decades. Their bizarre appearance and elusive nature made them easy to doubt — but impossible to ignore once proven real.

According to this zoological report from Pravda.ru, science is slowly catching up with ancient knowledge — and confirming that many myths were based on fact.

Real animals with legendary looks

Species Looks like Why considered a myth Saola Elegant horns like a unicorn Unseen by science until the 1990s Frilled lizard Expands a large neck frill like a dragon Rare and shy — seldom seen by humans Narwhal Long spiraled tusk Thought to be seafarers' fantasy Okapi Body of a giraffe, legs of a zebra Once called “Africa’s unicorn”

Myth or truth?

Myth: If it’s not recorded, it doesn’t exist

Truth: Many animals hide in remote or deep habitats.

Truth: Most are shy herbivores, not threats.

FAQ — curious minds ask

Have they been filmed?

A few yes — others only photographed or found via traces.

Thousands — especially in rainforests and the deep sea.

Because of their secretive behavior and inaccessible habitats.

Interesting fact: In 2023, scientists in Vietnam found DNA traces and tracks of an animal matching tribal folklore — reminding us that legends may hide scientific truths.