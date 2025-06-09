World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Scientists discover a new ant genus in Brazil — and its anatomy breaks all the rules

Translucent ant with vertical jaws found in Amazon — a living fossil?
Animal

Brazilian scientists have discovered a new genus of ant in the Amazon rainforest — and it’s unlike anything seen before. Its translucent body and vertically positioned mandibles set it apart from all known ant groups.

Муравьи
Photo: bmcecol.biomedcentral.com by author, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Муравьи

This strange insect was collected in a remote northern region and may represent an ancient evolutionary lineage that retained “primitive” features, including a body plan not typical of modern social ants.

According to this report from Pravda.ru, this find could reshape how we understand the evolution of insect societies — particularly how complex caste systems may have evolved from simpler forms.

How this ant differs from known species

Trait Typical ants New genus
Mandibles Horizontal, cutting Vertical, slender
Body color Dark brown, red, black Whitish and semi-transparent
Genus Camponotus, Atta, etc. Previously unknown
Social behavior Highly specialized castes Signs of simpler structure

Common myths about tropical insects

  • Myth: Most Amazon insect species are already known.
    Fact: Over 80% remain undescribed by science.
  • Myth: “Primitive” means less evolved.
    Fact: Simpler adaptations can be just as successful and ancient.

Why this discovery matters

  • It sheds light on the early evolution of insect societies.
  • It may reveal ancestral morphologies long lost in other lineages.
  • It could inspire biomimicry in robotics or materials design.

Every new species is a window into Earth’s evolutionary past — and a reminder that the Amazon still hides secrets that could change science forever.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Now reading
The link between finger length and health: what studies reveal
Health
The link between finger length and health: what studies reveal
NASA astronaut finds a mysterious white spot in the Sahara; understand what happened
Science
NASA astronaut finds a mysterious white spot in the Sahara; understand what happened
What to do if your liver shows signs of fat buildup — and when to worry
Health
What to do if your liver shows signs of fat buildup — and when to worry
Popular
9000 years of secrets: ancient genetics challenges migration waves theory from Africa

Recent genetic studies on 9000-year-old skeletons prove that the theory of migration waves from Africa is wrong.

New genetic research disproves theory of migration waves from Africa
NASA astronaut finds a mysterious white spot in the Sahara; understand what happened
The mystery of the white mark found by a NASA astronaut in the Sahara Desert: what we know about this phenomenon
The giant green anaconda: the world's largest snake and its mysteries
Car reliability ranking: most reliable brands and how to choose
A Libertarian’s Disillusionment: Why Musk Walked Away from Trump Andrey Mihayloff Ever Speak Ill of the Dead — Airbus, Boeing, John McCain & Joe Biden Guy Somerset Gulf of Finland Could Become Focal Point of Geopolitical Confrontation Dmitry Plotnikov
How habits affect brain health — and how to improve it
How to remove tree stumps from your garden — effective tips
What your finger length ratio reveals about your health and longevity
What your finger length ratio reveals about your health and longevity
Last materials
Toilet cleaner in your fridge? Coca-Cola’s surprising uses at home
Worm composting at home: a clean and easy way to recycle your food scraps
Scientists test “mirror” amino acids — could a lab-made lifeform go rogue?
Better balance, stronger body: daily exercises for coordination and control
This crab stick salad skips the corn — and it’s even better this way
What to do if your liver shows signs of fat buildup — and when to worry
Confused by EVs with fuel tanks? Here's how range-extender cars work
Lemmings don’t jump off cliffs — here’s where the myth came from
Plum tree not fruiting? Here’s what’s wrong and what to do
The link between finger length and health: what studies reveal
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.