Scientists discover a new ant genus in Brazil — and its anatomy breaks all the rules

Brazilian scientists have discovered a new genus of ant in the Amazon rainforest — and it’s unlike anything seen before. Its translucent body and vertically positioned mandibles set it apart from all known ant groups.
This strange insect was collected in a remote northern region and may represent an ancient evolutionary lineage that retained “primitive” features, including a body plan not typical of modern social ants.
According to this report from Pravda.ru, this find could reshape how we understand the evolution of insect societies — particularly how complex caste systems may have evolved from simpler forms.
|Trait
|Typical ants
|New genus
|Mandibles
|Horizontal, cutting
|Vertical, slender
|Body color
|Dark brown, red, black
|Whitish and semi-transparent
|Genus
|Camponotus, Atta, etc.
|Previously unknown
|Social behavior
|Highly specialized castes
|Signs of simpler structure
Every new species is a window into Earth’s evolutionary past — and a reminder that the Amazon still hides secrets that could change science forever.
