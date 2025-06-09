Scientists discover a new ant genus in Brazil — and its anatomy breaks all the rules

Translucent ant with vertical jaws found in Amazon — a living fossil?

Brazilian scientists have discovered a new genus of ant in the Amazon rainforest — and it’s unlike anything seen before. Its translucent body and vertically positioned mandibles set it apart from all known ant groups.

This strange insect was collected in a remote northern region and may represent an ancient evolutionary lineage that retained “primitive” features, including a body plan not typical of modern social ants.

According to this report from Pravda.ru, this find could reshape how we understand the evolution of insect societies — particularly how complex caste systems may have evolved from simpler forms.

How this ant differs from known species

Trait Typical ants New genus Mandibles Horizontal, cutting Vertical, slender Body color Dark brown, red, black Whitish and semi-transparent Genus Camponotus, Atta, etc. Previously unknown Social behavior Highly specialized castes Signs of simpler structure

Common myths about tropical insects

Myth: Most Amazon insect species are already known.

Fact: Over 80% remain undescribed by science.

Myth: "Primitive" means less evolved.

Fact: Simpler adaptations can be just as successful and ancient.

Why this discovery matters

It sheds light on the early evolution of insect societies.

It may reveal ancestral morphologies long lost in other lineages.

It could inspire biomimicry in robotics or materials design.

Every new species is a window into Earth’s evolutionary past — and a reminder that the Amazon still hides secrets that could change science forever.