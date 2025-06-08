World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Do lemmings commit mass suicide? The truth behind the viral myth

Animal

You've probably heard that lemmings throw themselves off cliffs in mass suicides. It’s a popular belief, often used in jokes and cartoons — but it couldn’t be further from the truth.

Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
In reality, this myth is one of the most persistent misconceptions in nature documentaries. And it didn’t come from scientists, but from a staged film scene.

According to this report from Pravda.ru, the idea of suicidal lemmings came from the 1958 Disney documentary “White Wilderness”, which faked the scene of the animals jumping to their deaths.

Myths vs. reality about lemmings

Myth Truth Comment
They commit mass suicide No — that was staged Filmed for dramatic effect
They jump off cliffs They avoid dangerous terrain Lemmings are cautious
They can’t swim Some species swim well But not over large distances

Where did the myth come from?

  • In 1958, Disney released “White Wilderness”, which staged a cliff-jumping scene using lemmings.
  • The crew brought lemmings to Alberta (where they don't live), and pushed them into a river.
  • The footage was dramatized, and the myth stuck in pop culture ever since.

Fascinating facts about real lemmings

  • Lemmings are territorial and can be aggressive when threatened.
  • Population booms and crashes are part of natural Arctic cycles.
  • They’re essential prey for Arctic foxes and snowy owls.

Understanding the truth behind the myth helps us appreciate how complex — and misunderstood — nature can be.

