Do lemmings commit mass suicide? The truth behind the viral myth

You've probably heard that lemmings throw themselves off cliffs in mass suicides. It’s a popular belief, often used in jokes and cartoons — but it couldn’t be further from the truth.
In reality, this myth is one of the most persistent misconceptions in nature documentaries. And it didn’t come from scientists, but from a staged film scene.
According to this report from Pravda.ru, the idea of suicidal lemmings came from the 1958 Disney documentary “White Wilderness”, which faked the scene of the animals jumping to their deaths.
|Myth
|Truth
|Comment
|They commit mass suicide
|No — that was staged
|Filmed for dramatic effect
|They jump off cliffs
|They avoid dangerous terrain
|Lemmings are cautious
|They can’t swim
|Some species swim well
|But not over large distances
Understanding the truth behind the myth helps us appreciate how complex — and misunderstood — nature can be.
