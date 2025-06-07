World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Meet the new flying snake species: an incredible discovery for zoology

Flying snake species: details of the latest discovery that will change zoology
Animal

Recently, scientists made an incredible discovery: a new species of flying snake, capable of gliding from tree to tree. This discovery provides new insights into the behavior and adaptability of these reptiles. With their unique abilities, flying snakes continue to fascinate biologists and wildlife enthusiasts.

Змея
Photo: Designed by Freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Змея

Flying snakes, known for their ability to glide long distances, are one of the most interesting and mysterious animals in the world. The newly discovered species broadens our understanding of these creatures, which were previously more associated with crawling movements than flying.

According to this article published by Pravda.ru, the newly discovered flying snake species possesses unique features, such as the ability to modify its body to glide, adapting to its environment in ways few other animals can.

Characteristics of the new flying snake species

Characteristic Details Benefits for the species
Aerodynamics Flexible body that can flatten to increase surface area Allows for longer gliding distances
Habitat Dense tropical forests Ideal environment for hunting and escaping predators
Diet Hunts small vertebrates and insects Adapted diet to its arboreal habitat

Myths about flying snakes

  • Myth: "All flying snakes can fly long distances."
    Fact: Some flying snakes can glide short distances, while others have more advanced flying capabilities.
  • Myth: "Flying snakes are not venomous."
    Fact: Some flying snakes are venomous, while others pose no risk to humans.

Tips for observing flying snakes in nature

  • Visit tropical forests where these snakes are most commonly found.
  • Look for areas with tall trees, as flying snakes move primarily in the tree canopies.
  • Use binoculars to spot the snakes high up, as they camouflage easily in the trees.

The discovery of this new flying snake species brings significant advancement in zoological research, expanding knowledge of how these animals interact with their environment and adapt to various conditions. The biology of flying snakes still has much to reveal.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
Now reading
Think your phone’s safe? These red flags could mean you're being monitored
Science
Think your phone’s safe? These red flags could mean you're being monitored
Russian Forces Adopt New Strategy in Ukraine, Abandon Direct Assaults on Cities
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Forces Adopt New Strategy in Ukraine, Abandon Direct Assaults on Cities
Ukraine Circulates Fake ARMA 3 Footage as 'Drone Strike' on Russian Bombers
World
Ukraine Circulates Fake ARMA 3 Footage as 'Drone Strike' on Russian Bombers Видео 
Popular
Huge Explosion in Kyiv Captured on Video

On June 6, 2025, Russia launched a large-scale aerial assault on Ukraine, targeting the capital Kyiv and other regions

Video Shows Huge Explosion in Kyiv
Russia Launches Massive Retaliatory Strike on Ukrainian Military Targets
Russia Hits Ukrainian Drone Factories, Pilot Training Centers, and Ammo Depots
Tech Titan Elon Musk Rebels Against Trump to Break US Political System
Russian General: Russian Army Shifts Tactics in Ongoing Ukraine Campaign
A Libertarian’s Disillusionment: Why Musk Walked Away from Trump Andrey Mihayloff Ever Speak Ill of the Dead — Airbus, Boeing, John McCain & Joe Biden Guy Somerset Gulf of Finland Could Become Focal Point of Geopolitical Confrontation Dmitry Plotnikov
Kyiv Refuses to Accept 6,000 War Dead Despite Prior Agreement
Trump Compares Ukraine War to Playground Fight; Moscow Disagrees
Wagner Completes Contract in Mali, Hands Over to Russian Ministry’s African Corps
Wagner Completes Contract in Mali, Hands Over to Russian Ministry’s African Corps
Last materials
Aspirin on tomato leaves? Discover how this DIY trick boosts plant immunity and yield
Filleting fish at home: easy step-by-step guide for clean, fresh results
Chickpeas vs black beans: nutritional differences and which one to choose
New expansion at Sunny Beach: Hyatt adds rooms, pools and luxury amenities
Seals can track human gaze direction underwater, researchers find
Top 5 no-equipment exercises to strengthen your core and improve posture
How to grow longer, stronger eyelashes without extensions
Authentic Soviet golubtsy: how cabbage rolls were really meant to be
Study confirms dogs feel jealousy similar to humans
Top hedge plant picks for privacy, beauty and low maintenance
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.