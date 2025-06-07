The giant green anaconda: the world's largest snake and its mysteries

The green anaconda is considered the largest snake in the world. With its impressive ability to reach lengths of up to 9 meters, it stands out as one of the most fascinating predators in nature.
This Pravda.ru article explores the characteristics of this giant snake, how it hunts, and its crucial role in the ecosystems of South America.
Native to the tropical forests and rivers of South America, the green anaconda is known for its strength and ability to capture large prey. However, these reptiles avoid humans and only attack if they feel threatened.
|Characteristic
|Description
|Size
|Can reach up to 9 meters in length.
|Habitat
|Tropical forests, rivers, and swamps of South America.
|Diet
|Feeds on large mammals, such as deer and capybaras.
|Conservation Status
|Considered a vulnerable species, at risk of extinction.
With its imposing appearance and incredible strength, the green anaconda continues to fascinate researchers and wildlife enthusiasts.
