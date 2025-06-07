The giant green anaconda: the world's largest snake and its mysteries

The world's largest snake — everything about the giant green anaconda

The green anaconda is considered the largest snake in the world. With its impressive ability to reach lengths of up to 9 meters, it stands out as one of the most fascinating predators in nature.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Шатилло Г.В., https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Парагвайская анаконда Гродно

This Pravda.ru article explores the characteristics of this giant snake, how it hunts, and its crucial role in the ecosystems of South America.

Native to the tropical forests and rivers of South America, the green anaconda is known for its strength and ability to capture large prey. However, these reptiles avoid humans and only attack if they feel threatened.

Characteristics of the green anaconda

Characteristic Description Size Can reach up to 9 meters in length. Habitat Tropical forests, rivers, and swamps of South America. Diet Feeds on large mammals, such as deer and capybaras. Conservation Status Considered a vulnerable species, at risk of extinction.

Myths about the green anaconda

Myth: The anaconda can swallow a human whole

Fact: While it can consume large prey like capybaras, humans are too large for it to swallow.

Fact: These snakes prefer to avoid human contact and are more active at night.

Frequently asked questions about the green anaconda

Question: Why is the green anaconda considered the largest snake in the world?

Answer: It can grow up to 9 meters in length, making it the largest snake by mass.

Answer: It is found in the tropical forests and rivers of South America, especially in the Amazon and Orinoco basins.

With its imposing appearance and incredible strength, the green anaconda continues to fascinate researchers and wildlife enthusiasts.