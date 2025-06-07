Why small dogs live longer — and how to help your big dog beat the odds

Ever noticed that chihuahuas and miniature poodles often live into their late teens, while great danes rarely make it past 8? It’s not coincidence — there’s biology behind it.
Larger breeds grow faster, age earlier, and develop age-related diseases sooner. Smaller dogs have slower metabolisms, more resilient organs and fewer orthopedic problems.
The intense growth process in large breeds causes increased cellular wear and faster tissue degeneration — essentially accelerating their biological clock.
According to a recent article, a dog’s lifespan can range from 7 to 18 years, with size being a major factor.
|Breed
|Average weight
|Lifespan
|Chihuahua
|6 lbs
|16–18 years
|Miniature Poodle
|11 lbs
|14–17 years
|Beagle
|22–26 lbs
|13–15 years
|Labrador
|65–80 lbs
|10–12 years
|Great Dane
|130–180 lbs
|6–8 years
Fun fact: The longest-lived dogs in history have almost always been small or medium breeds — but with the right care, your large dog can defy the statistics.
