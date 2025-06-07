They know where you're looking — even underwater. New study reveals seal intelligence

Imagine trying to tell where someone is looking — underwater. For most humans, even seeing a face clearly is a challenge. But seals? They apparently have no problem figuring it out.
A new experiment has revealed that trained seals can follow human gaze direction beneath the water surface — a skill long thought to be limited to humans, primates and a few birds like ravens.
Researchers tested whether the seals would use only eye direction to locate hidden targets — and they did, even when the human’s head remained still.
According to a report from Italian media, the experiment involved underwater screens, transparent panels and carefully measured body language to isolate gaze signals alone.
|Skill
|Species
|Why it matters
|Gaze detection
|Humans, primates, corvids, seals
|Communication and social learning
|Underwater vision
|Seals, dolphins
|Navigation and awareness
|Using visual cues
|Dogs, parrots, seals
|Training and social bonding
Fun fact: some seals responded to the human gaze before any other cue — suggesting they aren’t just following movement, but reading intention.
