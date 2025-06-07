World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

They know where you're looking — even underwater. New study reveals seal intelligence

Seals can track human gaze direction underwater, researchers find
Animal

Imagine trying to tell where someone is looking — underwater. For most humans, even seeing a face clearly is a challenge. But seals? They apparently have no problem figuring it out.

Тюлень отдыхает на снегу
Photo: flickr.com by Airwolfhound, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Тюлень отдыхает на снегу

A new experiment has revealed that trained seals can follow human gaze direction beneath the water surface — a skill long thought to be limited to humans, primates and a few birds like ravens.

Researchers tested whether the seals would use only eye direction to locate hidden targets — and they did, even when the human’s head remained still.

According to a report from Italian media, the experiment involved underwater screens, transparent panels and carefully measured body language to isolate gaze signals alone.

👁️ Who tracks eye direction — and why

Skill Species Why it matters
Gaze detection Humans, primates, corvids, seals Communication and social learning
Underwater vision Seals, dolphins Navigation and awareness
Using visual cues Dogs, parrots, seals Training and social bonding

📉 Myth vs truth

  • Myth: Underwater vision is too blurry for gaze reading.
    Truth: Seals have evolved sharp aquatic visual skills.
  • Myth: Only land mammals interpret eye direction.
    Truth: This study proves marine mammals can too.

❓ Frequently Asked Questions

  • Why would a seal need this skill?
    To respond to human handlers, cooperate with others, or anticipate threats.
  • Do seals see better than humans underwater?
    Yes — their eyes are adapted to murky, low-light environments.
  • Can this be used in training?
    Definitely — trainers now use silent visual cues with seals more effectively.

Fun fact: some seals responded to the human gaze before any other cue — suggesting they aren’t just following movement, but reading intention.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
*
Now reading
Russian Forces Adopt New Strategy in Ukraine, Abandon Direct Assaults on Cities
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Forces Adopt New Strategy in Ukraine, Abandon Direct Assaults on Cities
Think your phone’s safe? These red flags could mean you're being monitored
Science
Think your phone’s safe? These red flags could mean you're being monitored
Popular
Huge Explosion in Kyiv Captured on Video

On June 6, 2025, Russia launched a large-scale aerial assault on Ukraine, targeting the capital Kyiv and other regions

Video Shows Huge Explosion in Kyiv
Russia Launches Massive Retaliatory Strike on Ukrainian Military Targets
Russia Hits Ukrainian Drone Factories, Pilot Training Centers, and Ammo Depots
Russian General: Russian Army Shifts Tactics in Ongoing Ukraine Campaign
Tech Titan Elon Musk Rebels Against Trump to Break US Political System
A Libertarian’s Disillusionment: Why Musk Walked Away from Trump Andrey Mihayloff Ever Speak Ill of the Dead — Airbus, Boeing, John McCain & Joe Biden Guy Somerset Gulf of Finland Could Become Focal Point of Geopolitical Confrontation Dmitry Plotnikov
Kyiv Refuses to Accept 6,000 War Dead Despite Prior Agreement
Trump Compares Ukraine War to Playground Fight; Moscow Disagrees
Elon Musk Stands Strong and Confident in Conflict with Donald Trump
Elon Musk Stands Strong and Confident in Conflict with Donald Trump
Last materials
Top 5 no-equipment exercises to strengthen your core and improve posture
How to grow longer, stronger eyelashes without extensions
Authentic Soviet golubtsy: how cabbage rolls were really meant to be
Study confirms dogs feel jealousy similar to humans
Top hedge plant picks for privacy, beauty and low maintenance
Common household items that release toxins — and how to replace them
Gentle facial stimulation may boost brain detox, study shows
Why your muscles aren’t growing — and how to fix it
From pantry to gourmet: the return of sardines, tuna and mackerel
Body odor with good hygiene? Here’s what could really be going on
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.