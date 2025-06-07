They know where you're looking — even underwater. New study reveals seal intelligence

Seals can track human gaze direction underwater, researchers find

Imagine trying to tell where someone is looking — underwater. For most humans, even seeing a face clearly is a challenge. But seals? They apparently have no problem figuring it out.

Photo: flickr.com by Airwolfhound, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Тюлень отдыхает на снегу

A new experiment has revealed that trained seals can follow human gaze direction beneath the water surface — a skill long thought to be limited to humans, primates and a few birds like ravens.

Researchers tested whether the seals would use only eye direction to locate hidden targets — and they did, even when the human’s head remained still.

According to a report from Italian media, the experiment involved underwater screens, transparent panels and carefully measured body language to isolate gaze signals alone.

👁️ Who tracks eye direction — and why

Skill Species Why it matters Gaze detection Humans, primates, corvids, seals Communication and social learning Underwater vision Seals, dolphins Navigation and awareness Using visual cues Dogs, parrots, seals Training and social bonding

📉 Myth vs truth

Myth: Underwater vision is too blurry for gaze reading.

Truth: Seals have evolved sharp aquatic visual skills.

Truth: This study proves marine mammals can too.

❓ Frequently Asked Questions

Why would a seal need this skill?

To respond to human handlers, cooperate with others, or anticipate threats.

Yes — their eyes are adapted to murky, low-light environments.

Definitely — trainers now use silent visual cues with seals more effectively.

Fun fact: some seals responded to the human gaze before any other cue — suggesting they aren’t just following movement, but reading intention.