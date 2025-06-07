Does your dog get jealous? Science now says yes — and it changes everything

Your dog pushes you away when you hug someone? Growls when you pet another animal? These are more than quirks — they might be signs of true jealousy.
For years, scientists thought jealousy was too complex for dogs. But recent studies show that dogs not only recognize social bonds — they can feel left out and react emotionally.
This shifts how we understand pet behavior. What looks like “acting out” may actually be your dog expressing an emotional need for reassurance.
According to a new study, dogs showed signs of jealousy even when their owners interacted with fake animals or inanimate objects resembling pets.
|What your dog does
|What it means
|How to react
|Pushes in between
|Jealousy, desire for connection
|Share attention, stay calm
|Growls or barks
|Protective behavior
|Redirect with positive training
|Chews things after visitors
|Frustration or anxiety
|Offer security and routine
Fun fact: some dogs even get jealous of phones — and will physically block your screen time. Sounds silly, but science says it’s real emotion.
