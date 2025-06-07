World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Does your dog get jealous? Science now says yes — and it changes everything

Study confirms dogs feel jealousy similar to humans
Animal

Your dog pushes you away when you hug someone? Growls when you pet another animal? These are more than quirks — they might be signs of true jealousy.

Собака лает
Photo: freepik.com by bublikhaus, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Собака лает

For years, scientists thought jealousy was too complex for dogs. But recent studies show that dogs not only recognize social bonds — they can feel left out and react emotionally.

This shifts how we understand pet behavior. What looks like “acting out” may actually be your dog expressing an emotional need for reassurance.

According to a new study, dogs showed signs of jealousy even when their owners interacted with fake animals or inanimate objects resembling pets.

🐾 Behavior, meaning and how to respond

What your dog does What it means How to react
Pushes in between Jealousy, desire for connection Share attention, stay calm
Growls or barks Protective behavior Redirect with positive training
Chews things after visitors Frustration or anxiety Offer security and routine

📉 Myth vs truth

  • Myth: Jealousy is a human emotion.
    Truth: Dogs show complex emotional responses, including jealousy.
  • Myth: It’s just bad training.
    Truth: Ignoring emotional signs may worsen behavior.

❓ Frequently Asked Questions

  • Do dogs get jealous of babies?
    Yes — especially if the dog’s routine and attention change.
  • Can jealousy be trained away?
    No, but you can manage it with balanced affection and structure.
  • Are some breeds more prone to jealousy?
    Yes — companion breeds often form deeper emotional bonds.

Fun fact: some dogs even get jealous of phones — and will physically block your screen time. Sounds silly, but science says it’s real emotion.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
Now reading
Ukraine Circulates Fake ARMA 3 Footage as 'Drone Strike' on Russian Bombers
World
Ukraine Circulates Fake ARMA 3 Footage as 'Drone Strike' on Russian Bombers Видео 
Damaged Russian Bombers to Be Repaired After Ukrainian Drone Strikes
World
Damaged Russian Bombers to Be Repaired After Ukrainian Drone Strikes
Diesel cars are making a comeback — here’s why it’s happening
Auto
Diesel cars are making a comeback — here’s why it’s happening
Popular
Huge Explosion in Kyiv Captured on Video

On June 6, 2025, Russia launched a large-scale aerial assault on Ukraine, targeting the capital Kyiv and other regions

Video Shows Huge Explosion in Kyiv
Russia Launches Massive Retaliatory Strike on Ukrainian Military Targets
Russia Hits Ukrainian Drone Factories, Pilot Training Centers, and Ammo Depots
Russian General: Russian Army Shifts Tactics in Ongoing Ukraine Campaign
Tech Titan Elon Musk Rebels Against Trump to Break US Political System
A Libertarian’s Disillusionment: Why Musk Walked Away from Trump Andrey Mihayloff Ever Speak Ill of the Dead — Airbus, Boeing, John McCain & Joe Biden Guy Somerset Gulf of Finland Could Become Focal Point of Geopolitical Confrontation Dmitry Plotnikov
Kyiv Refuses to Accept 6,000 War Dead Despite Prior Agreement
Trump Compares Ukraine War to Playground Fight; Moscow Disagrees
Elon Musk Stands Strong and Confident in Conflict with Donald Trump
Elon Musk Stands Strong and Confident in Conflict with Donald Trump
Last materials
Study confirms dogs feel jealousy similar to humans
Top hedge plant picks for privacy, beauty and low maintenance
Common household items that release toxins — and how to replace them
Gentle facial stimulation may boost brain detox, study shows
Why your muscles aren’t growing — and how to fix it
From pantry to gourmet: the return of sardines, tuna and mackerel
Body odor with good hygiene? Here’s what could really be going on
Diesel cars are making a comeback — here’s why it’s happening
Which animals actually defeat lions in the wild
Health experts reveal when excess water becomes harmful
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.