Does your dog get jealous? Science now says yes — and it changes everything

Study confirms dogs feel jealousy similar to humans

Your dog pushes you away when you hug someone? Growls when you pet another animal? These are more than quirks — they might be signs of true jealousy.

Photo: freepik.com by bublikhaus, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Собака лает

For years, scientists thought jealousy was too complex for dogs. But recent studies show that dogs not only recognize social bonds — they can feel left out and react emotionally.

This shifts how we understand pet behavior. What looks like “acting out” may actually be your dog expressing an emotional need for reassurance.

According to a new study, dogs showed signs of jealousy even when their owners interacted with fake animals or inanimate objects resembling pets.

🐾 Behavior, meaning and how to respond

What your dog does What it means How to react Pushes in between Jealousy, desire for connection Share attention, stay calm Growls or barks Protective behavior Redirect with positive training Chews things after visitors Frustration or anxiety Offer security and routine

📉 Myth vs truth

Myth: Jealousy is a human emotion.

Truth: Dogs show complex emotional responses, including jealousy.

Jealousy is a human emotion. Dogs show complex emotional responses, including jealousy. Myth: It’s just bad training.

Truth: Ignoring emotional signs may worsen behavior.

❓ Frequently Asked Questions

Do dogs get jealous of babies?

Yes — especially if the dog’s routine and attention change.

Yes — especially if the dog’s routine and attention change. Can jealousy be trained away?

No, but you can manage it with balanced affection and structure.

No, but you can manage it with balanced affection and structure. Are some breeds more prone to jealousy?

Yes — companion breeds often form deeper emotional bonds.

Fun fact: some dogs even get jealous of phones — and will physically block your screen time. Sounds silly, but science says it’s real emotion.