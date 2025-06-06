It sounds like something out of science fiction: a fish that breathes air, buries itself in the mud, and survives years without water or food. But the African lungfish (Protopterus annectens) is very real — and one of the most bizarre creatures in the animal kingdom.
This fish lives in parts of Sub-Saharan Africa where rivers and lakes completely dry out during the dry season. To survive, the lungfish enters a state called estivation — similar to hibernation — slowing its metabolism to near-zero levels.
According to this report published by Pravda.ru, the lungfish can survive up to 4 years encased in a cocoon of dried mucus, breathing only through its lungs and conserving every bit of energy.
|Behavior
|Purpose
|What’s amazing
|Buries into wet mud
|Escapes drought conditions
|Can survive up to 4 years
|Secretes a mucus cocoon
|Prevents dehydration
|Breathes only through lungs
|Stays motionless for months
|Conserves energy
|Metabolism almost shuts down
In 2010, scientists revived a lungfish that had been dormant in dried mud for 5 years. Within 48 hours, it resumed swimming and eating — astonishing researchers around the world. Nature, it seems, always finds a way.
The African lungfish isn’t just a curiosity — it’s a living link between aquatic life and the first vertebrates to crawl onto land hundreds of millions of years ago. A time capsule from evolution itself.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Russia is weighing a range of responses to recent terrorist attacks in the Kursk and Bryansk regions, including the possible activation of the long-discussed "Big Prometheus" plan