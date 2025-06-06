This “lungfish” can live for years without water — here’s how it cheats death

Meet the African lungfish: a fish that survives in dry mud for years with no food

It sounds like something out of science fiction: a fish that breathes air, buries itself in the mud, and survives years without water or food. But the African lungfish (Protopterus annectens) is very real — and one of the most bizarre creatures in the animal kingdom.

Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI)

This fish lives in parts of Sub-Saharan Africa where rivers and lakes completely dry out during the dry season. To survive, the lungfish enters a state called estivation — similar to hibernation — slowing its metabolism to near-zero levels.

According to this report published by Pravda.ru, the lungfish can survive up to 4 years encased in a cocoon of dried mucus, breathing only through its lungs and conserving every bit of energy.

Incredible behaviors — and why they work

Behavior Purpose What’s amazing Buries into wet mud Escapes drought conditions Can survive up to 4 years Secretes a mucus cocoon Prevents dehydration Breathes only through lungs Stays motionless for months Conserves energy Metabolism almost shuts down

Myths and facts about lungfish

Myth: All fish need water constantly

Fact: Some evolved to survive long dry spells

All fish need water constantly Some evolved to survive long dry spells Myth: A fish with lungs is science fiction

Fact: Lungfish are prehistoric survivors with real lungs

FAQ — most common questions

Where does it live? Swamps and lakes across West and Central Africa

Swamps and lakes across West and Central Africa Is it dangerous? Not at all — it feeds on insects and small fish

Not at all — it feeds on insects and small fish Can it be kept in a tank? Yes — but needs a sealed lid; they can jump

In 2010, scientists revived a lungfish that had been dormant in dried mud for 5 years. Within 48 hours, it resumed swimming and eating — astonishing researchers around the world. Nature, it seems, always finds a way.

The African lungfish isn’t just a curiosity — it’s a living link between aquatic life and the first vertebrates to crawl onto land hundreds of millions of years ago. A time capsule from evolution itself.