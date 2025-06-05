World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
A bear brought “gifts” to people — what experts say about this strange behavior

Bear offers bones and pinecones in exchange for food — but it’s not as cute as it sounds
Animal

A strange case in the U.S. has wildlife experts talking: a bear was spotted approaching humans with what appeared to be “gifts” — bones, pinecones, and sticks — possibly expecting food in return.

Photo: Designed by Freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Witnesses said the bear would gently place these items near campsites or garbage areas, then wait patiently. In several cases, people responded by feeding the animal — which may have reinforced the pattern.

Photos and videos of the “generous bear” went viral, drawing reactions from amused internet users. But scientists and wildlife specialists are less amused — and increasingly concerned.

According to this report on the bear’s behavior, the situation is an example of how unintentional conditioning can lead to problematic wildlife interactions.

Why would a bear bring “gifts”?

Behavior Possible explanation
Offering objects Learned exchange behavior — gift = food
Returning to same spot Memory of easy food source
Shows no fear of people Repeated exposure without negative response

What animal behavior experts say

  • Bears are highly intelligent and form associations easily
  • “Unusual” behaviors often come from accidental reinforcement
  • Human interaction reshapes wild animal habits

Why this is risky

  • Bears that lose their fear of humans may become dangerous
  • They can grow aggressive if food is denied
  • Feeding bears is illegal in many U.S. states

This case reminds us that even charming stories about wildlife often have complex consequences — and sometimes, the kindest thing we can do is keep our distance.

Marina Lebedeva
