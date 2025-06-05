A bear brought “gifts” to people — what experts say about this strange behavior

Bear offers bones and pinecones in exchange for food — but it’s not as cute as it sounds

A strange case in the U.S. has wildlife experts talking: a bear was spotted approaching humans with what appeared to be “gifts” — bones, pinecones, and sticks — possibly expecting food in return.

Witnesses said the bear would gently place these items near campsites or garbage areas, then wait patiently. In several cases, people responded by feeding the animal — which may have reinforced the pattern.

Photos and videos of the “generous bear” went viral, drawing reactions from amused internet users. But scientists and wildlife specialists are less amused — and increasingly concerned.

According to this report on the bear’s behavior, the situation is an example of how unintentional conditioning can lead to problematic wildlife interactions.

Why would a bear bring “gifts”?

Behavior Possible explanation Offering objects Learned exchange behavior — gift = food Returning to same spot Memory of easy food source Shows no fear of people Repeated exposure without negative response

What animal behavior experts say

Bears are highly intelligent and form associations easily

“Unusual” behaviors often come from accidental reinforcement

Human interaction reshapes wild animal habits

Why this is risky

Bears that lose their fear of humans may become dangerous

They can grow aggressive if food is denied

Feeding bears is illegal in many U.S. states

This case reminds us that even charming stories about wildlife often have complex consequences — and sometimes, the kindest thing we can do is keep our distance.