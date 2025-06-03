Ever noticed your cat avoiding freshly cleaned areas or backing away from certain rooms? Their reaction could be caused by smells humans barely notice.
With an extremely sensitive sense of smell, cats can be irritated — or even harmed — by common household aromas.
According to a report from Pravda, knowing which scents your cat hates can help you create a more comfortable and safer environment.
|Scent
|Cat’s reaction
|Common source
|Lavender
|Leaves area, sneezes
|Essential oils, cleaners
|Citrus (orange/lemon)
|Backs away, scratches nearby
|Fruits, soaps, sprays
|Vinegar
|Turns head, salivates
|Stain removers, natural cleaners
|Cinnamon
|Agitation, nasal irritation
|Scented candles, DIY mixes
|Bleach/chlorine
|Watery eyes, discomfort
|Bathroom and kitchen cleaning
|Banana
|Sniffs and recoils
|Peels, desserts, air fresheners
By the way, your cat’s nose tells you more than you think. Respect it — and everyone will breathe easier at home.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
The Tu-95MSM can carry up to eight Kh-102 cruise missiles, each with a 250-kiloton thermonuclear warhead