Capuchin monkeys adopt orphaned howler baby — rare cross-species care observed in the wild

Animal

In a rare and touching event, capuchin monkeys were seen adopting an orphaned howler monkey infant in the wild — a first in documented primate behavior between different species. The finding provides new insight into the social and emotional lives of nonhuman animals.

Панамский белолицый капуцин
Photo: commons.wikimedia by Brian Gratwicke, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Панамский белолицый капуцин

According to researchers, the incident was observed in a South American forest where both capuchin monkeys (Sapajus libidinosus) and red howlers (Alouatta spp.) coexist but rarely interact.

What exactly happened?

After the howler mother died, her infant was left alone in the canopy, crying. A female capuchin approached, picked up the baby, and began carrying it like one of her own — a behavior never before recorded between these species.

The capuchin group tolerated the orphan’s presence and even protected it, showing signs of social integration for several weeks.

Why does it matter?

Cross-species adoption among primates is extremely rare in the wild. It challenges long-standing theories that caregiving behavior is purely genetic or driven by kinship bonds.

This event suggests that empathy, altruism, and complex social understanding may arise more naturally in primates than previously believed.

What was the outcome?

Though the adoption lasted for weeks, researchers saw no sign that the baby howler was fed by the capuchin — suggesting eventual survival was unlikely. Still, the social bonding and care are remarkable in themselves.

The observation opens new lines of inquiry into animal cognition, compassion, and interspecies cooperation, and reminds us how much there is still to learn about life in the wild.

Oksana Cmylikova
