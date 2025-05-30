World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

5 surprising facts about polar bears even wildlife experts didn’t expect

Animal

The polar bear is one of the most iconic symbols of Arctic wildlife — massive, resilient, and perfectly adapted to one of the harshest environments on Earth. But beneath their majestic image lie traits and behaviors that continue to surprise even seasoned environmentalists. Here are five fascinating facts you probably didn’t know about these ice giants.

Белый медведь
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ansgar Walk, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Белый медведь

While they may appear slow, polar bears are actually strong sprinters. On solid ground, they can reach speeds of up to 40 km/h (25 mph) in short bursts — comparable to a galloping horse over short distances.

According to researchers who study Arctic fauna, polar bears are also elite swimmers. Some have been recorded swimming more than 100 kilometers (over 60 miles) across open water without resting. Their thick fur and fat layers insulate against the cold, while their large paws act like natural paddles.

Another surprising fact: their skin is black, not white. The white appearance comes from translucent fur that reflects sunlight, helping them blend into their icy surroundings. The black skin underneath helps absorb and retain heat — a crucial survival advantage in freezing temperatures.

Though seals are their primary prey, polar bears are opportunistic eaters. They've been observed consuming bird eggs, algae, and even human garbage. In times of scarcity, this dietary flexibility becomes key to their survival.

Perhaps most impressively, polar bears have an extraordinary sense of smell. They can detect a seal hiding beneath nearly a meter of packed snow or sense prey from several kilometers away — essential skills in an environment where sight and sound are limited by snow and wind.

These five facts show that polar bears are far more than symbols of the Arctic — they are evolutionary marvels with unique strategies and adaptations that allow them to thrive in one of the planet’s most unforgiving regions.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
*
Now reading
Scientists discover mysterious cosmic barrier at the edge of the Milky Way
Science
Scientists discover mysterious cosmic barrier at the edge of the Milky Way
Why bay leaves can be dangerous in your kitchen — experts warn about a common cooking mistake
Society
Why bay leaves can be dangerous in your kitchen — experts warn about a common cooking mistake
The Japanese walking method that's becoming the easiest fitness trend of 2024
Sport
The Japanese walking method that's becoming the easiest fitness trend of 2024
Popular
Scientists Uncover Disturbing Ocean Mystery That Alarms Experts Worldwide

A mysterious change in the deep ocean's chemical and biological balance is causing growing alarm among global experts.

Scientists Uncover Disturbing Ocean Mystery That Alarms Experts Worldwide
S-70 Okhotnik: Russia’s Heavy Combat Drone Sparks Discussions in the West
Okhotnik UAV in Ukraine: Military Impact and Western Scrutiny
If German Taurus Missiles Strike Russia, Oreshnik Ballistic Missiles Will Land in Berlin
Der Spiegel: Zelensky Cuts European Trip Short as Russian Troops Ready to Take Sumy Region
Why wild animals are moving into cities — scientists reveal what’s really behind the trend Alex Sanders Ukraine Isn't Just Geography – It's a Trap for Donald Trump Dmitry Plotnikov Goldman Sachs Insider: Trump’s Hands Tied on Russia Strategy Andrey Mihayloff
Trump Imagines Himself a Peacemaker, Only to Become a Punchline
NASA Detects Mysterious Planetary Anomaly Spreading Across the Globe
Russian Officer Who Took Part in Mariupol Offensive Killed in Suicide Bomb Blast – Video
Russian Officer Who Took Part in Mariupol Offensive Killed in Suicide Bomb Blast – Video
Last materials
June’s flower care secret: one simple trick gardeners swear by for lush summer blooms
Large Landing Ship Vladimir Andreev Launched in Kaliningrad
5 surprising facts about polar bears even wildlife experts didn’t expect
Bolton: Trump Will Abandon Ukraine in Pursuit of Nobel Peace Prize
Russia Warns of Retaliation if Taurus Missiles Strike Its Territory
Why do dogs lick their owners’ feet? Experts explain what this curious habit really means
Russian Guards Officers Caught Sleeping Underneath Trees
Serbian Factory Producing Ammunition for Ukraine Explodes
Ancient bronze coins found in Turkey may reveal unknown civilization, archaeologists say
New Island Appears as Caspian Sea Shallows
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.