5 surprising facts about polar bears even wildlife experts didn’t expect

The polar bear is one of the most iconic symbols of Arctic wildlife — massive, resilient, and perfectly adapted to one of the harshest environments on Earth. But beneath their majestic image lie traits and behaviors that continue to surprise even seasoned environmentalists. Here are five fascinating facts you probably didn’t know about these ice giants.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ansgar Walk, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Белый медведь

While they may appear slow, polar bears are actually strong sprinters. On solid ground, they can reach speeds of up to 40 km/h (25 mph) in short bursts — comparable to a galloping horse over short distances.

According to researchers who study Arctic fauna, polar bears are also elite swimmers. Some have been recorded swimming more than 100 kilometers (over 60 miles) across open water without resting. Their thick fur and fat layers insulate against the cold, while their large paws act like natural paddles.

Another surprising fact: their skin is black, not white. The white appearance comes from translucent fur that reflects sunlight, helping them blend into their icy surroundings. The black skin underneath helps absorb and retain heat — a crucial survival advantage in freezing temperatures.

Though seals are their primary prey, polar bears are opportunistic eaters. They've been observed consuming bird eggs, algae, and even human garbage. In times of scarcity, this dietary flexibility becomes key to their survival.

Perhaps most impressively, polar bears have an extraordinary sense of smell. They can detect a seal hiding beneath nearly a meter of packed snow or sense prey from several kilometers away — essential skills in an environment where sight and sound are limited by snow and wind.

These five facts show that polar bears are far more than symbols of the Arctic — they are evolutionary marvels with unique strategies and adaptations that allow them to thrive in one of the planet’s most unforgiving regions.