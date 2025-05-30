World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Why do dogs lick their owners’ feet? Experts explain what this curious habit really means

Animal

If you’ve ever kicked off your shoes at home only to have your dog immediately start licking your feet, you’re not alone. While it may seem odd or even amusing, this behavior has deep roots in canine psychology and instinct.

Photo: Designed by Freepik by wirestock is licensed under Public domian
Licking is a fundamental form of communication in dogs. When directed at a human’s feet, it can carry a range of meanings — from affection and submission to curiosity and attention-seeking.

According to animal behavior specialists, feet naturally carry the scent of their human — and dogs, with their powerful noses, pick up on these unique olfactory signatures. Licking may be a way for them to reaffirm this connection. Additionally, the salty taste of sweat and minerals can stimulate their sensory curiosity.

In some cases, foot licking is simply a bid for attention. Dogs quickly learn that certain behaviors — like licking feet — prompt a reaction from their owner, whether it’s laughter, discomfort, or affection. This reinforces the habit over time.

However, if the licking becomes excessive, repetitive, or occurs out of context, it may signal stress, boredom, or anxiety. Such compulsive behavior may require evaluation by a veterinarian or animal behaviorist.

Another possible explanation is submission. In dog packs, licking is often used as a gesture of deference to a dominant member. Your dog may be showing respect or seeking reassurance from you as the “leader” of the household.

While the behavior might seem strange to humans, it’s often just another example of how dogs express themselves. Unless it’s disruptive or obsessive, there’s usually no cause for concern — just another quirky sign of affection from your furry companion.

Galina Tychinskaja
