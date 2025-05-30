World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Global bee population is collapsing — scientists warn of ecological disaster

Animal

The silent disappearance of bees has become one of the most alarming environmental warnings of the 21st century. Scientists from around the world are reporting a dramatic decline in both wild and domesticated bee populations — a trend that could have catastrophic consequences for global food systems and ecosystems.

Пчела
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Charles J. Sharp, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Пчела

Recent studies show that beehives are emptying across Europe, North America, Asia, and Latin America. This phenomenon, known as Colony Collapse Disorder (CCD), is affecting various bee species and continues to spread at an unsettling pace.

According to researchers involved in global monitoring efforts, the primary causes include the widespread use of pesticides (particularly neonicotinoids), loss of natural habitats due to urban and agricultural expansion, parasitic infestations such as Varroa mites, and climate change — which disrupts flowering cycles and impairs bee nutrition.

Bees are responsible for pollinating approximately 75% of all crops consumed by humans. Without them, the production of key foods like apples, almonds, coffee, strawberries, and squash would decline sharply, triggering price surges and food insecurity.

Beyond agriculture, bees play a vital role in maintaining wild ecosystems by enabling the regeneration of forests and meadows. Their extinction could unleash a chain reaction affecting birds, mammals, and other insects that rely on flowering plants.

In response, governments and environmental organizations are launching initiatives to create pesticide-free zones, encourage native flower planting, and promote sustainable farming practices. Beekeepers are also exploring ways to support their hives, including breeding parasite-resistant bees and providing supplementary nutrition during shortages.

Experts stress that protecting bees is not just an ecological concern — it is a matter of global survival. Without bees, our planet loses a key mechanism for food production and plant renewal.

Saving the bees will require a collective effort from scientists, farmers, policymakers, and citizens. The clock is ticking — and the vanishing buzz may be the first signal of a deeper collapse already underway.

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
