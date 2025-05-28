World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Lost Seal Roams South African City, Rescued Near Shopping Center

Residents of the coastal town of Gordon's Bay in South Africa spotted a large seal wandering through the streets.

Seal resting
Photo: flickr.com by Airwolfhound, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Seal resting

The young male, weighing about two tons, had gotten lost in the town. Police and local security guards tried to surround him using patrol vehicles in an attempt to stop him. However, the seal managed to climb over parked cars and continued his journey through the city.

Eventually, the animal stopped near a shopping center, where veterinarians administered a sedative and led him into an animal transport trailer. The seal was later released into the ocean at a nearby bay.

