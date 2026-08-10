World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Lyuba Lulko

Why Ukraine’s Flamingo Missiles Lose Effectiveness Against Russian Air Defenses

Incidents » Conflicts

Ukraine's long-range "miracle missiles,” the Flamingo, which their manufacturer has used to threaten Iran, have shown little effectiveness in strikes against Russian territory.

Russian air defense system
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Srđan Popović, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Russian air defense system

Flamingo Missiles Struggle to Find an Effective Flight Path

On July 8, Ukrainian forces attacked Russia with five Flamingo cruise missiles, but Russian air defenses intercepted all of them, according to the OSINT channel AMKMapping. The missiles were reportedly launched from the Sumy and Chernihiv regions and intercepted over the Tambov and Penza regions, approximately 430 km and 630 km from the Ukrainian border, respectively.

The channel notes that because the missiles are "very large and slow,” they should fly at low altitude along river valleys to make detection by Russian radars more difficult. However, Ukrainian missile operators have so far failed to identify an effective route. They initially tested flight paths along the Don River from the Luhansk region, followed by a route through the Lipetsk region toward the same river. This time, the missiles flew through the Kursk and Voronezh regions along the Voronezh River and again toward the Don River.

Russia is rapidly adapting to this "new weapon,” AMKMapping writes, and if Ukraine cannot find ways to counter this response, the Flamingo missiles will "quickly lose their effectiveness.”

A Frankenstein Weapon Made From Outdated Components

However, this weapon is hardly new. Engineers who once worked on the Soviet missile program reportedly advised developers at Fire Point. The first versions used Soviet AI-25TL turbofan engines, which were widely removed from decommissioned L-39 Albatros trainer aircraft or taken from storage.

Although the missile's body uses fiberglass to reduce its signature and Soviet electronics have been replaced with British digital systems based on GPS, modern air-defense systems such as the S-400, S-300 and Buk do not face a particularly difficult target in a missile the size of a large bus.

Unlike modern Western counterparts, the Flamingo lacks advanced electronic warfare systems, as well as decoy flares and intensive maneuvering capabilities during the final stage of flight. The missile follows a pre-programmed GPS route, and once air defenses detect it, intercepting such a "straight-line” target is not particularly difficult. To intercept them, the Russian military has also begun actively using A-50U airborne early-warning aircraft.

In total, after a year of use, only two successful hits can reportedly be identified out of 30 launches, both against a plant in Kirov. Perhaps that is not a poor result for a hybrid weapon assembled from components dating back half a century. But for a weapon presented as a tool of victory, the result is not even suitable for propaganda. In addition, Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft bombed a Fire Point facility yesterday that produces components and warheads for these missiles.

Russian Air Defense Remains a Major Barrier

Specialists point out that Russian air defense is the best in the world. Even systems used by Israel, they argue, do not demonstrate the same interception effectiveness.

The Ukrainian channel Dronebomber analyzed data on the interception of Ukrainian drones by three air-defense lines around Moscow in July and found that the extensive system had shot down more than 1,500 drones. The first and second lines accounted for about 1,400 UAVs, or roughly 93 percent. The third line intercepted around 100 drones, or approximately 6 percent, while only one drone reached Moscow itself, striking the Kapotnya oil refinery. That represented 0.07 percent of all launches.

Other targets in the Moscow region were also hit, including the Dubna Space Communications Center, Wildberries warehouses and oil storage facilities, but these incidents likewise accounted for less than one percent of all launches.

According to the channel's authors, Ukrainian drones attempted to breach the defensive lines from every direction, but they found no gaps. There are also no signs that Russia is running out of interceptor missiles despite the very high volume of production:

"Air-defense systems are functioning normally, they have reserves, and the air-defense ring is working. There are no open corridors.”

In recent years, Moscow's air-defense system has undergone extensive modernization aimed at countering small UAVs. More than 40 permanent towers have been built around Moscow, along the Central Ring Road and the "small concrete ring,” as well as near key airports. Pantsir-S1 systems are mounted on these towers, allowing them to detect drones above the treetops from much greater distances.

Within the city itself, Pantsir systems and mobile air-defense teams operate directly from the roofs of administrative buildings, including the Ministry of Defense, providing protection along the "last line” of defense. Moscow's air-defense network is closely integrated with electronic warfare systems. These systems jam GPS and cellular signals along routes toward the city or spoof coordinates, causing drones to deviate from their intended course.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Lyuba Lulko
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
News All >
Now reading
What Happened to America’s War Goals in Iran? Battered Tehran Turns Tables on Washington
Asia
What Happened to America’s War Goals in Iran? Battered Tehran Turns Tables on Washington
Azov-Black Sea logistics failure: Russia scrambles to reroute grain exports
Business
Azov-Black Sea logistics failure: Russia scrambles to reroute grain exports
Trump Yields to Kim’s Demands as US Scales Back Military Exercises With South Korea
Asia
Trump Yields to Kim’s Demands as US Scales Back Military Exercises With South Korea
Popular
Azov-Black Sea logistics failure: Russia scrambles to reroute grain exports

Russia is rethinking its grain export strategy due to critical logistics failures and infrastructure damage in the Azov-Black Sea basin, prompting exploration of alternative routes.

Azov-Black Sea logistics failure: Russia scrambles to reroute grain exports
Trump Yields to Kim’s Demands as US Scales Back Military Exercises With South Korea
Trump Yields to Kim’s Demands as US Scales Back Military Exercises With South Korea
Fuel shortages in Orenburg Region lead to retail purchase limits
How to lose weight without gym workouts through calorie balance
Trump Yields to Kim’s Demands as US Scales Back Military Exercises With South Korea Lyuba Lulko Fires and Explosions Hit European Industrial Sites in One Day — Is There a 'Russian Trail'? Andrey Nikolaev Putin Pays First Visit to Kuril Islands, Inspects Pacific Fleet and Evokes Anger in Japan Andrey Mihayloff
Dry wood ash can preserve watermelons and melons until the New Year
Four dog breeds that often live up to 20 years
Retail alcohol market in Russian regions shrinks amid new rules
Retail alcohol market in Russian regions shrinks amid new rules
Last materials
Post-Meal Slump: Why Your Body Craves Sleep After Eating
Risks of visiting China in autumn 2026: What travelers should avoid
Meatloaf in the oven: a practical way to cook ground meat without patties
Chicken Pancakes: You won't believe this savory twist is so easy
Brain's Energy Paradox: REM Sleep Shatters Metabolic Rules
Deer keds surge in forests from August through October
Why skipping breakfast may lead to afternoon overeating and weight gain
Accessories take center stage in Autumn 2026 fashion trends
Saber-toothed cats: Horrifying genetic defects revealed
Trump Yields to Kim’s Demands as US Scales Back Military Exercises With South Korea
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.