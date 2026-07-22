Russia's Intensifying Strikes on Odesa Ports Threaten Ukraine's Grain Exports and Black Sea Access

For a second consecutive week, Russia has continued a sustained campaign of missile and drone strikes against port infrastructure in Ukraine's Odesa region. The attacks have significantly reduced the country's grain export capacity, weakened one of its primary sources of foreign currency revenue, and intensified concerns over the future of Ukraine's access to the Black Sea.

Photo: openverse.org by Official U.S. Navy Imagery, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Odesa port

Russian Missile and Drone Strikes Target Odesa's Port Infrastructure

According to the AMK Mapping monitoring project, Russia launched at least 35 missile strikes over a 72-hour period using a combination of cruise missiles, including supersonic Oniks missiles, and Iskander-M ballistic missiles. The attacks also involved dozens of Geran-series loitering munitions and Banderol jet-powered drones.

The report states that most of the missiles and jet-powered drones reached their intended targets, attributing the outcome to the limited availability of effective Ukrainian air defense systems in the area. The publication described the strikes as unprecedented in scale against the remaining Black Sea ports available to Ukraine.

Ukraine's Grain Exports Face Mounting Economic Pressure

The damage has extended well beyond physical infrastructure. According to the All-Ukrainian Agricultural Council, the monthly cargo throughput of Ukraine's Black Sea ports has fallen from approximately six million metric tons to four million metric tons. Storage and cargo accumulation capacity has declined by roughly 2.5 million tons per month after repeated strikes damaged or destroyed key facilities.

At least four of Ukraine's 13 grain export terminals have reportedly suspended grain purchases altogether. Grain remains Ukraine's largest export commodity and its primary source of foreign currency earnings, with about 90 percent of exports traditionally passing through the three major ports in the Odesa region.

Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Economy, Taras Vysotskyi, has estimated that disruptions to Odesa's deep-water export corridor cost the Ukrainian economy as much as $900 million each month through lost export revenue, canceled contracts, reduced shipping volumes and the growing expense of rebuilding damaged infrastructure.

Pressure on Farmers and Shifting Global Grain Markets

The disruption of maritime exports has also created an oversupply of grain inside Ukraine, driving domestic purchase prices sharply lower. Rapeseed prices have reportedly fallen by about $25 per metric ton, while wheat and corn prices have also declined, placing additional financial pressure on agricultural producers.

Although exporters continue redirecting shipments through European border crossings and Danube River ports, these alternative routes offer substantially lower capacity and significantly higher transportation costs than Black Sea shipping.

Bohdan Lukiyanchuk, owner of the agricultural company Growex, warned that Russia could intensify attacks during the peak harvest period in late July and August, when roughly one-third of Ukraine's new grain harvest normally moves directly to Black Sea ports. According to Lukiyanchuk, prolonged disruption could reduce Ukraine's presence on international grain markets while strengthening Russia's position as one of the world's leading wheat exporters.

Strategic Implications for the Black Sea

Russian officials have repeatedly argued that limiting Ukraine's military access to the Black Sea forms part of Moscow's broader security strategy. The Kremlin has maintained that Russian forces should push Ukrainian military capabilities far enough from Russian territory to prevent future strikes, a goal that would require significantly greater control over the northern Black Sea coastline.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has also repeatedly described Odesa as a historically Russian city and argued that the Black Sea territories became part of Soviet Ukraine through political decisions made during the Soviet period.

Military analysts frequently identify two possible overland approaches toward Odesa: an advance from the south through the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, or a broader maneuver from the north via Kryvyi Rih. Some analysts also continue to discuss the theoretical possibility of an amphibious operation along the Black Sea coast, although such an operation would present significant logistical and military challenges.

The military assessments and strategic projections cited in this article reflect the views of the referenced analysts and public statements by Russian officials. They should not be interpreted as confirmed future military plans.