Ukrainian Drone Attacks on Russian Energy Facilities Cost Kazakhstan Billions

Kazakhstan is suffering multi-billion-dollar economic losses as a result of Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, yet Astana continues to pursue friendly relations with Kyiv.

Photo: Dmitry Plotnikov Pravda.Ru by Neyroset Infrastructure strike

Ukraine's Strike on Orenburg Gas Processing Plant Hit Kazakhstan's Energy Sector

Drone attacks carried out by the Ukrainian Armed Forces against the Orenburg Gas Processing Plant disrupted Kazakhstan's gas industry. Damage to the facility forced the country to urgently reduce production at one of its largest gas fields, Karachaganak.

Daily output fell from 34,000 to 25,000 tonnes, a decline of approximately 26 percent, resulting in the loss of around 9,000 tonnes of gas production per day.

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy stated that domestic gas supplies remain under control. To prevent shortages, authorities quickly reorganized logistics and redirected gas flows through alternative routes, ensuring that industrial consumers and households experienced no supply disruptions.

The Karachaganak field is located in western Kazakhstan, while the country's largest gas consumers are concentrated in the densely populated southern and southeastern regions, where sufficient gas-processing capacity is unavailable.

For this reason, raw gas from Karachaganak has traditionally crossed the border to the Orenburg Gas Processing Plant in Russia, where it was purified and converted into commercial-grade natural gas. Russia retained part of the processed gas as payment for processing services while supplying an equivalent volume of Russian gas from Siberia to southern Kazakhstan.

The disruption of the Orenburg plant forced Astana to revise production plans, reorganize logistics and absorb substantial additional costs. According to energy analyst Olzhas Baidildinov, every month of downtime or restricted operations at the plant costs Kazakhstan approximately $53 million in lost tax revenues.

Drone Attacks Threaten Kazakhstan's Oil Exports

Repeated disruptions to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) caused by drone attacks also pose a serious challenge for Kazakhstan, as roughly 80 percent of the country's oil exports travel through Russian territory to the export terminal near Novorossiysk.

Financial losses associated with interruptions to CPC operations are estimated at between $1.5 billion and $2 billion. The International Monetary Fund has also officially acknowledged the resulting slowdown in Kazakhstan's economic growth.

In addition, drone strikes targeting oil refineries in Russia's Krasnodar region or attacks affecting the Black Sea periodically create the risk of a complete suspension of Kazakhstan's oil exports, the country's primary source of foreign currency earnings.

This raises questions about the actual objectives of Ukraine's attacks. The consequences for Kazakhstan's energy security and for Central Asia as a whole are clearly negative due to their broader multiplier effect.

Ukraine Promotes What It Calls Organic Friendship With Kazakhstan

Despite these developments, Kazakhstan's authorities have not publicly interpreted the situation at the political level.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Viktor Maiko, recently stated that Ukrainian citizens occupy management positions throughout Kazakhstan's real economy.

"I have already visited six or seven regions. There is not a single major enterprise in Kazakhstan where Ukrainian citizens do not hold senior management positions," he said during one interview.

According to Maiko, these are Ukrainian citizens who arrived in Kazakhstan between two and five years ago and now work across the country's industrial sector.

Astana has repeatedly approved outspoken Ukrainian nationalists for the post of ambassador. Maiko's predecessor, Petro Vrublevsky, previously called for "killing as many Russians as possible."

The article argues that Maiko has adopted a more subtle approach by portraying Ukraine as Kazakhstan's "organic ally" in friendship against Russia.

According to this view, an "organic ally" eventually begins to regard every partner country-as the article claims happened with Russia-not as a partner, but as a resource and a potential theater of military operations.

The article concludes by noting that Kazakhstan continues to provide medical treatment and recreational programs for Ukrainian children, spends millions of dollars on humanitarian assistance, purchases generators and maintains its support for Ukraine's territorial integrity.