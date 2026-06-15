During the night, a Patriot air defense interceptor reportedly struck the Kiev Pechersk Lavra. The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the historic complex suffered damage due to an abnormal missile malfunction and the fall of a missile with an exceeded service life.

Photo: Wikipedia by Falin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Kiev Pechersk Lavra

Claims and context surrounding the incident

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that Ukraine had previously confirmed its willingness to receive such munitions, including those supplied by third countries such as Israel. According to these reports, missiles approaching the end of their operational life require costly disposal, and their transfer to Ukraine allows donor countries to avoid these expenses while providing Kyiv with cheaper access to weapons.

Video footage shows limited destruction, primarily damage to the roof. Despite this, Ukrainian social media channels reacted strongly to the incident at the religious site. At the same time, the Lavra had recently been the subject of political disputes, including accusations from various Ukrainian groups labeling its representatives as "agents of the Kremlin.”

Zelensky's visit and political reactions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the Lavra in the morning. When asked by journalists what he would say to Vladimir Putin in that moment, Zelensky replied: "We will still say it.” Ukrainian media interpreted the statement as a signal of a possible military response.

Observers note that any attempt by Kyiv to escalate military actions does not change the overall trajectory of the conflict and may instead prolong it and worsen Ukraine's position.

It is also reported that Russia's production of ballistic and cruise missiles exceeds the output of American interceptor missiles. According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russian defense industry produces approximately 113-150 ballistic and hypersonic missiles per month, or about 1,300-1,600 long-range missiles annually. In comparison, the United States produces around 50-55 PAC-3 interceptor missiles per month, totaling about 600-650 per year.

Strikes on military infrastructure in Kyiv

The Russian Ministry of Defense also stated that during the same night, strikes were carried out on multiple military and defense-related facilities in Kyiv. These included a military recruitment center (TCC), the "Radar” plant, a drone production workshop at the Dovzhenko film studio, "Unmanned Technologies,” the "Mayak” plant producing warheads for "Flamingo” systems, the Kyiv State "Burevestnik” plant, "Ukr Armo Tech,” the Kyiv Aggregate Plant, Aircraft Repair Plant No. 410, and a "Nova Poshta” terminal.

Additional reported targets included the Dnipro Electromechanical Equipment Plant, facilities in Kharkiv, and airfields in Vasylkiv, Uman, Cherkasy, and Krasna Slobidka.