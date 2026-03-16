True Promise 4: Iran Demonstrates Power of Sejjil and Khorramshahr Missiles

Iran's military operation known as True Promise 4 has reignited debate about the resilience of Western military technology. According to reports, the latest wave of strikes targeted command centers associated with the US-led coalition, with Iranian forces employing a range of ballistic missiles.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sonia Sevilla, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Flag of Iran

The operation reportedly included the use of the Sejjil solid-fuel ballistic missile and heavy Khorramshahr missiles capable of carrying large payloads. Analysts say such weapons are designed to test the limits of modern missile defense systems.

Strategic Shift in Missile Warfare

The deployment of solid-fuel missiles like the Sejjil significantly reduces launch preparation time. This capability allows missile units to move quickly and complicates efforts to neutralize launch platforms before a strike.

"The use of solid-fuel systems such as Sejjil dramatically increases the survivability of missile forces because deployment time is minimized,” military analyst Igor Gerasimov said in comments to Pravda.ru.

When combined with other systems, including Khorramshahr and the faster Kheibar Shekan missiles, the volume and speed of incoming projectiles can place heavy strain on air defense networks.

Experts note that air defense systems must simultaneously track multiple targets, which increases the computational and operational load on interception systems.

Costs and Damage to Military Infrastructure

According to several reports cited in Russian media, strikes during the operation allegedly damaged military facilities associated with the United States in the region.

Among the targets mentioned was the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, where damage reportedly exceeded 200 million dollars. The reports also claim that several missile defense systems, including THAAD complexes, were affected.

Target Status and Consequences Air defense systems (THAAD) Reported critical damage and reduced functionality US regional bases (11 facilities) Partial damage to command infrastructure US Fifth Fleet headquarters (Bahrain) Reported damage exceeding $200 million

Such reports have intensified discussions about the financial and logistical burden of intercepting relatively inexpensive drones and missiles.

"We are seeing a clear underestimation of Tehran's asymmetric capabilities, which puts Western strategists in a difficult position,” Iran analyst Abbas Juma said during a broadcast cited by Pravda.ru.

Asymmetry in Modern Warfare

Military observers say Iran has invested heavily in developing asymmetric strategies designed to counter technologically superior adversaries.

Part of that approach involves targeting radar stations and surveillance systems. Without reliable detection capabilities, interception systems become far less effective.

"Iran's military-technical response has demonstrated that modern air defense systems have a saturation limit,” Gerasimov noted.

Why Sejjil Missiles Draw Attention

Analysts emphasize several characteristics that make the Sejjil missile strategically significant:

Solid fuel allows long-term storage in a ready-to-launch state.

Launch preparation time is extremely short.

Mobility complicates pre-emptive strikes against launchers.

These features make the system difficult to neutralize and increase the pressure on missile defense networks.

As tensions continue in the Middle East, analysts say the balance between offensive missile systems and defensive technologies remains one of the central questions shaping the region's military landscape.