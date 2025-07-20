American Volunteer Fighting for Russia Donbass: 'I Realized US Was on the Wrong Side'

Pravda.Ru special correspondent Darya Aslamova, during her trip to Donbass, interviewed a young US volunteer, who left everything he had and arrived in the region to help people. In the interview, the Texan man reveals why he decided to buy a plane ticket to Russia.

Hello. Please introduce yourself. What’s your name and where are you from?

Hi, how are you? My name is Elijah. I’m from America. I’m here to help people — I’m a volunteer.

You truly wanted to become a volunteer, right?

Yes, I’m a volunteer.

Which city in the US are you from?

I’m from Texas.

I see. No details — I take it you're undercover?

Yeah, I try not to stand out. Just trying to blend in, you know?

Why did you come here, to Donbass?

“I came to Donbass because I want to help people. Back in 2014, when Crimea happened, the media in America said that Russia had invaded Ukraine. That’s how it was framed. But I don’t trust the media, so I started investigating for myself. Thanks to independent journalists, I was able to understand what really happened — how it all evolved, and how it led to the Special Military Operation in 2022.”

“When I realized how many people were dying, the conditions they lived in, and how unfairly they were treated — I came to the conclusion that America was to blame. America and the West started this whole mess. And knowing that, I couldn’t just sit back at home. It felt wrong that these people were left without help, and the media ignored their side of the story.”

I don’t know exactly what pushed me, but one day I just got up, bought a plane ticket — and here I am. And you know what? I feel good about it. I’m ready to do whatever is needed. I’ve been here for a couple of months now and I’m ready to do anything — whether it’s manual work or technical. I can fix equipment, 3D print parts… and if needed — I’ll go to the front. I’m not afraid. In Texas, we all grow up with guns. I’ve known how to handle weapons since I was a kid.

So, could you even become a sniper?

Oh no, I’m nowhere near that level. That takes real skill. But I wouldn’t mind learning.

Aren’t you afraid?

“Of course I’m afraid. But fear isn’t the worst thing. Everyone feels fear. What matters is what you do despite that fear. That’s what defines a person’s character. Yes, I’m afraid — but I’m here, helping. And that makes me feel brave.”

How old are you?

I’m 25.

Only 25?

Elijah: Yeah.

Do you have an education? Did you go to college?

I started college in Texas. But I dropped out — I realized it wasn’t for me. I wanted to join the US Army, but I couldn’t accept the politics America follows. Especially in the Middle East — I think it was all wrong from the start. When you realize your country is doing injustice, it’s hard to keep pretending you’re on the good side. It’s hard to support something that goes against your conscience.

You seriously wanted to join the US military?

Yes, I did.

And then you realized — if America is doing so much harm, you're on the wrong side?

That’s exactly right.

So, do you believe Russia is in the right?

Yes, I believe Russia has the right to defend itself and its sovereignty. If it feels its borders are under threat, it should be allowed to act.

Do you see this as a Russia-Ukraine war? Or is it Russia vs. NATO?

“I wouldn’t say it’s Russia against Ukraine. It’s more Russia against the West. I think the blame lies with politicians — especially in the US — who still cling to Cold War thinking. Too many old people in Washington still see Russia as the enemy, the USSR as evil. They never let go of that image, and because of it, young people are dying.”

It breaks my heart to see old Ukrainian flags and Ukrainian-language signs still visible here. These peoples were so close — now they’re killing each other. And it’s all because of Western politics.

Like the conflict between Israel and Iran?

Exactly. Gaza, Afghanistan — conflicts everywhere. Even Pakistan and India recently flared up again — and I suspect the West had a hand in it. There’s a saying: if two brothers are fighting, one of them recently had an Englishman over. American foreign policy is very wrong — even harmful. I really don’t like it.

Do you think you’ll ever be able to return to the US? Aren’t you afraid of the consequences?

Honestly, from the very start I decided I wouldn’t return. I came here — and I plan to stay. Only if there’s an emergency might I go back. But there’s a real risk of arrest in the US. If I can’t stay in Russia, maybe I’ll move to a friendly country. Russia is huge. It looks big on the map, but when you’re here and realize it takes ten hours on a bus to go from one city to another — that’s when you really grasp its scale.

Are you learning Russian? How many words do you know?

Around a thousand, but they always seem to slip my mind when I need them. I’m aiming for an A2 or B1 level. I need more practice. Where’s the best place to get it here?

What phrases do you already know?

“Good afternoon,” “hello,” “welcome”… But as you can see, the moment I try to recall, I forget. I just need to speak more. I’ve been studying the language for six months, but only started speaking after I arrived. So I’ve only had a couple of months of real practice. I think in two years I’ll be much better.

Thank you so much. Good luck and be brave!

Thank you!