Inside the North Korea–Russia Military Deal: What You Need to Know

North Korea and Russia Forge Tactical Alliance: Troops, Missiles, Misses

North Korea has significantly intensified its military cooperation with Russia—deploying troops, exporting weapons, and formalizing a strategic defense pact this year. From battlefield deployments to major arms transfers, the alliance is entering a new, unprecedented phase.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Stefan Krasowski, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ DPRK Army

What’s in the Treaty?

In June 2024, Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin signed a “Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.” Ratified by December, it commits both nations to immediate military support if either is attacked—marking a formal military alliance.

Troops on Russian Soil—and Possibly Ukraine

North Korea has reportedly sent around 12,000 troops—including special forces—to Russia, deployed mainly in the Kursk region. Casualty estimates range from 600 to 1,000 killed and over 4,000 wounded. In April 2025, the North officially acknowledged the deployment, citing the treaty’s defense obligations.

Massive Weapons Exports

Since late 2023, Pyongyang has delivered large quantities of munitions to Russia: millions of artillery shells (122 mm, 152 mm), rocket launchers, self-propelled guns, and hundreds of ballistic missiles (including KN‑23). In exchange, Russia is supplying missile defense systems and air-defense technology—possibly advancing North Korea’s military modernization.

What’s at Stake?

Combat training: DPRK troops are gaining battlefield experience alongside Russian forces, notably in fire coordination and frontline operations.

DPRK troops are gaining battlefield experience alongside Russian forces, notably in fire coordination and frontline operations. Tech transfer: Russia is reportedly providing drones, radar systems, and training for aircraft assembly, bolstering North Korea’s capabilities.

Russia is reportedly providing drones, radar systems, and training for aircraft assembly, bolstering North Korea’s capabilities. Sanctions challenge: The arms-for-troops exchange flouts UN sanctions, drawing alarm from South Korea, the US, and Japan.

This deepening military partnership marks a shift from tactical aid to strategic alliance. As North Korea trades soldiers, shells, and missiles for modern weaponry and battlefield experience, global security dynamics face a new, alarming twist.