Inside the North Korea–Russia Military Deal: What You Need to Know

North Korea has significantly intensified its military cooperation with Russia—deploying troops, exporting weapons, and formalizing a strategic defense pact this year. From battlefield deployments to major arms transfers, the alliance is entering a new, unprecedented phase.
In June 2024, Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin signed a “Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.” Ratified by December, it commits both nations to immediate military support if either is attacked—marking a formal military alliance.
North Korea has reportedly sent around 12,000 troops—including special forces—to Russia, deployed mainly in the Kursk region. Casualty estimates range from 600 to 1,000 killed and over 4,000 wounded. In April 2025, the North officially acknowledged the deployment, citing the treaty’s defense obligations.
Since late 2023, Pyongyang has delivered large quantities of munitions to Russia: millions of artillery shells (122 mm, 152 mm), rocket launchers, self-propelled guns, and hundreds of ballistic missiles (including KN‑23). In exchange, Russia is supplying missile defense systems and air-defense technology—possibly advancing North Korea’s military modernization.
This deepening military partnership marks a shift from tactical aid to strategic alliance. As North Korea trades soldiers, shells, and missiles for modern weaponry and battlefield experience, global security dynamics face a new, alarming twist.
