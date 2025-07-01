World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Andrey Mihayloff

Inside the North Korea–Russia Military Deal: What You Need to Know

North Korea and Russia Forge Tactical Alliance: Troops, Missiles, Misses
Incidents » Conflicts

North Korea has significantly intensified its military cooperation with Russia—deploying troops, exporting weapons, and formalizing a strategic defense pact this year. From battlefield deployments to major arms transfers, the alliance is entering a new, unprecedented phase.

DPRK Army
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Stefan Krasowski, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
DPRK Army

What’s in the Treaty?

In June 2024, Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin signed a “Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.” Ratified by December, it commits both nations to immediate military support if either is attacked—marking a formal military alliance.

Troops on Russian Soil—and Possibly Ukraine

North Korea has reportedly sent around 12,000 troops—including special forces—to Russia, deployed mainly in the Kursk region. Casualty estimates range from 600 to 1,000 killed and over 4,000 wounded. In April 2025, the North officially acknowledged the deployment, citing the treaty’s defense obligations.

Massive Weapons Exports

Since late 2023, Pyongyang has delivered large quantities of munitions to Russia: millions of artillery shells (122 mm, 152 mm), rocket launchers, self-propelled guns, and hundreds of ballistic missiles (including KN‑23). In exchange, Russia is supplying missile defense systems and air-defense technology—possibly advancing North Korea’s military modernization.

What’s at Stake?

  • Combat training: DPRK troops are gaining battlefield experience alongside Russian forces, notably in fire coordination and frontline operations.
  • Tech transfer: Russia is reportedly providing drones, radar systems, and training for aircraft assembly, bolstering North Korea’s capabilities.
  • Sanctions challenge: The arms-for-troops exchange flouts UN sanctions, drawing alarm from South Korea, the US, and Japan.

This deepening military partnership marks a shift from tactical aid to strategic alliance. As North Korea trades soldiers, shells, and missiles for modern weaponry and battlefield experience, global security dynamics face a new, alarming twist.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
News All >
Now reading
A New York Victory, A Global Reckoning: Why Mandani’s Win Signals the Beginning of a Moral Awakening
Columnists
A New York Victory, A Global Reckoning: Why Mandani’s Win Signals the Beginning of a Moral Awakening
US-Russia Direct Flights May Resume by End of 2025
World
US-Russia Direct Flights May Resume by End of 2025
Woman Kisses Male Orangutan at Moscow Zoo, Making Him React Accordingly
Society
Woman Kisses Male Orangutan at Moscow Zoo, Making Him React Accordingly Видео 
Popular
Thermobaric Hell: Russian TOS Units Devastate Ukrainian Positions in Kharkiv Region

Units of Russia's "Sever" ("North") group of forces shared footage showing the destruction of enemy fortifications near Volchansk in the Kharkiv region

Video Shows Ukrainian Forces Caught in 'Thermobaric Hell'
Ukraine Unveils Number of Executed Russian Soldiers
Ukraine Confirms Number of Russian POWs Executed After Capture
Russian Forces Hit Key Fuel Hub for Ukraine's Navy in Precision Strike
Russia and Azerbaijan at Odds as 2001 Murder Case Reignites Ethnic Tensions
North Korea and Russia Forge Tactical Alliance: Troops, Missiles, Misses Andrey Mihayloff A New York Victory, A Global Reckoning: Why Mandani’s Win Signals the Beginning of a Moral Awakening Nancy O'Brien Simpson Why Azerbaijan Cancels Russian Events Over Police Actions Lyuba Lulko
A New York Victory, A Global Reckoning: Why Mandani’s Win Signals the Beginning of a Moral Awakening
Deadly Drone Attack Hits Russian Defense Plant in Izhevsk
Azerbaijan Forgets It Defeated Armenia, Not Russia
Azerbaijan Forgets It Defeated Armenia, Not Russia
Last materials
North Korea and Russia Forge Tactical Alliance: Troops, Missiles, Misses
Melania Trump Avoids Her Husband, Never Appears in White House
Russian Forces Announce Complete Control Over Ukraine’s Luhansk Region
Supersonic Su-34 Fighter-Bomber Crashes Near Nizhny Novgorod
Adam Kadyrov Shares Photo with Putin Following Lavish Wedding
Orcas Surround Russian Tourists' Boat in Rare Display of Playful Behavior
Former Russian Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov Sentenced to 13 Years
Five Hidden Diet Pitfalls That Only Make You Gain Weight
Marilyn Monroe's Declassified Conversation Points to Motive for Her Murder
Simple Technique Makes Your Hair Shine Naturally
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.