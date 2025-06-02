World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Andrey Mihayloff

Ukraine Attacks Part of Russia's Nuclear Triad. Russia May Strike Nuclear Blow in Response

Drone Strikes on Tu-95s Threaten Russia's Nuclear Deterrence, Prompt Nuclear Response
Incidents » Conflicts

On Sunday, June 1, Ukraine attacked several Russian regions targeting military airfields with strategic aircraft deployed on them. Targets were hit in Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions (Northern, Central and Far Eastern regions).

Ту-22М3
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Max071086, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Ту-22М3

According to Kyiv, the attacks were carried out to annihilate carriers of cruise missiles located at those airbases.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense stated that no one was killed, but several aircraft were damaged. Ukrainian officials said, however that the attacks led to the destruction of as much as 34 percent of Russia's strategic fleet.

FPV Drones Used in the Attack

The strikes were carried out using FPV drones launched from trucks parked in close proximity to the airfields. Each truck reportedly carried about 50 drones. According to Alexey Rogozin, head of the Center for the Development of Transport Technologies NGO, the quadcopters used were of an unconventional design. The drones were operated via the popular open-source software Mission Planner in AltHold mode. In this mode, altitude is maintained using a barometer and accelerometer, with no reliance on GPS.

"This indirectly suggests that electronic warfare systems (EW) might have been active at the airfields — GPS signals were being jammed, yet the drones still flew. Traditional defense systems are becoming obsolete," Rogozin said.

The expert also suggested the operators likely used digital communications via SIM cards, allowing for high-quality video transmission.

Possible Target: Cruise Missile Carriers

According to Voennoe Obozrenie (Military Review), in the past two weeks, the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) had significantly relocated strategic aviation assets. For example, Tu-22M3 long-range bombers and Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers may have been transferred to the Olenya airbase in the Murmansk region.

These aircraft — the Tu-22M3 and Tu-95MS — are capable of carrying cruise missiles. The Tu-22M3 supersonic bombers can be armed with up to three Kh-22 anti-ship missiles, each equipped with a high-explosive shaped-charge warhead weighing 960 kg.

Tu-95MS strategic bombers can launch Kh-55 and Kh-101 cruise missiles. The upgraded Tu-95MSM variant carries eight Kh-101s on external pylons. These missiles have a maximum range of about 5,500 km and a fragmentation-explosive warhead weighing around 450 kg. During the special military operation, some Kh-101s were equipped with dual warheads — both fragmentation-explosive and cluster munitions — designed to strike area targets like airfields.

Open-Air Aircraft Deployment Due to START Treaty

Political consultant Igor Dmitriev told Tsargrad that the aircraft had been stationed in the open due to the START III treaty signed with the US. The agreement required strategic bombers to be visible and countable via satellite monitoring — stationed at designated bases and marked for identification. He emphasized, however, that Russia suspended its participation in the treaty in February 2023.

Tu-95MS: Pillar of Russia's Nuclear Triad

The Tu-95MS strategic bombers, along with the Tu-160, are part of Russia’s aerial component of its nuclear triad. The triad also includes land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) such as the Yars, and nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs) from the Borei and Borei-A classes, armed with Bulava ICBMs.

Strategic aviation is tasked with striking the enemy’s vital infrastructure to cripple their industrial and military capacity. Bomber-based missile carriers are considered the most flexible part of the triad, as they can be retargeted mid-flight.

As of 2017, Russia’s strategic aviation fleet included:

  • 60 Tu-95MS bombers,
  • 16 Tu-160s.

Production of the Tu-95 ended in the early 1990s, while Tu-160 production was resumed. In 2022, the first newly-built Tu-160M2 made its maiden flight.

Tu-95MS and Tu-22M3 Used in Ukraine Conflict

Both Tu-95MS and Tu-22M3 bombers have been actively used during the special military operation. They launch cruise missiles at targets in Ukraine from Russian airspace, mainly striking industrial sites and air bases.

Their crews also regularly fly over the neutral waters of the North Atlantic, the Black and Baltic Seas, and the Pacific Ocean.

Attacks on Tu-95s Could Justify Nuclear Retaliation

The Tu-95MSM can carry up to eight Kh-102 cruise missiles, each with a 250-kiloton thermonuclear warhead.

Therefore, attacks on these aircraft could undermine the effectiveness of Russia’s nuclear forces. According to the "Basic Principles of the State Policy of the Russian Federation on Nuclear Deterrence," such actions fall under conditions that may justify the use of nuclear weapons.

The conditions determining the possibility of the use of nuclear weapons by the Russian Federation are: (…)

"...enemy impact on critically important state or military facilities of the Russian Federation, the incapacitation of which will lead to the disruption of the response actions of nuclear forces," Decree of the President of Russia on the approval of the Fundamentals of the state policy of the Russian Federation in the field of nuclear deterrence reads.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
News All >
Mount Etna Erupts, Spews Lava and Ash Over Sicily
Do photons get tired? Physics explains how light travels for billions of years without losing energy
Drone-Laden Truck Blows up on Roadside Before Reaching Target in Russia’s Far East
Want to burn fat at home? These 5 no-equipment exercises actually work
Truck Drivers Say They Were Misled About Cargo Used in Russian Drone Attacks
Skincare only works if you follow the right order — here’s what to apply and when
Why boiled eggs stick to the shell — and how to fix it for good
Astronomers discover spiral galaxy like the Milky Way — but 11 billion years older
How to keep snakes out of your yard — natural and safe methods that really work
Scientists discover a massive underground “sponge” that can supply water to rivers and entire cities
Now reading
Train Accidents Occur in Bryansk and Kursk Regions in One Day
Hotspots and Incidents
Train Accidents Occur in Bryansk and Kursk Regions in One Day Видео 
Putin boards Arkhangelsk nuclear submarine to make warnings to the West
Politics
Putin boards Arkhangelsk nuclear submarine to make warnings to the West Видео 
Drone-Laden Truck Blows up on Roadside Before Reaching Target in Russia’s Far East
Hotspots and Incidents
Drone-Laden Truck Blows up on Roadside Before Reaching Target in Russia’s Far East Видео 
Popular
Body of Alleged Drone-Truck Driver Found in Irkutsk Region, Video Suggests Execution

A video has surfaced allegedly showing the body of the truck driver who launched the drones to attack military units and airfields

Truck Driver Linked to Drone Launches Found Strangled in Irkutsk Region
Ukrainian Drones Launched from Trucks to Strike Russian Military Airfields
Ukraine Launches FPV Drones from Trucks to Attack Military Aircraft in Five Russian Regions
Explosions Hit Two Bridges in Russia's Bryansk and Kursk Regions in One Day
Physicists create “time mirrors” that make waves bounce back as if time reversed
Drone Strikes on Tu-95s Threaten Russia's Nuclear Deterrence, Prompt Nuclear Response Andrey Mihayloff Lisbon Airport: A study in how not to welcome guests Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Western 'Wonder Weapon' Falls Short: Ukraine’s F-16 Fleet Underwhelms Lyuba Lulko
Bryansk Train Disaster: Sabotage Feared After Bridge Collapse Kills Seven
Japanese walking technique: a simple way to burn fat, improve posture, and activate your body
Chinese car brands are back — and they’re nothing like they used to be
Chinese car brands are back — and they’re nothing like they used to be
Last materials
Mount Etna Erupts, Spews Lava and Ash Over Sicily
Drone Strikes on Tu-95s Threaten Russia's Nuclear Deterrence, Prompt Nuclear Response
Do photons get tired? Physics explains how light travels for billions of years without losing energy
Drone-Laden Truck Blows up on Roadside Before Reaching Target in Russia’s Far East
Lisbon Airport: A study in how not to welcome guests
Want to burn fat at home? These 5 no-equipment exercises actually work
Truck Drivers Say They Were Misled About Cargo Used in Russian Drone Attacks
Skincare only works if you follow the right order — here’s what to apply and when
Why boiled eggs stick to the shell — and how to fix it for good
Astronomers discover spiral galaxy like the Milky Way — but 11 billion years older
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.