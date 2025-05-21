World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Trump Admits Russia's Victory as Moscow Bets on Attrition to Win in Ukraine

Moscow Pursues War of Attrition in Ukraine, Aiming for Breakthrough by Late 2025
US President Donald Trump, after a conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, said that he was confident in Russia’s victory in the conflict in Ukraine, Bloomberg reports with reference to its sources. According to the outlet, Trump made this statement in a subsequent conversation with European leaders.

Army of Russia
Photo: минобороны.рф by Евгений Половодов, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Army of Russia

Indeed, Russia's goal is to break through Ukrainian defenses by the end of 2025. The Kremlin believes that time is on its side. The special military operation is no longer a sprint, but a marathon — one won by endurance. According to Russian sources, the Kremlin is convinced that Ukraine is already starting to run out of breath: its armed forces are thinning out, the Western aid is dwindling, and the political will of Kyiv’s allies is beginning to fracture.

Moscow's Calm and Cold Calculations

Despite public statements about a "stable front," Ukraine’s defensive lines are stretched to the limit, its reserves are depleted, and mobilization potential is nearing burnout. In Moscow’s view, time and pressure will eventually do the job — if not by assault, then by economics; if not by artillery, then by logistics.

What’s striking is the Kremlin’s demonstrative coldness: no panic, no loud ultimatums. Just a methodical, steady plan — focused on exhaustion. Unlike Kyiv, the Kremlin is acting within a logic of strategic dominance.

Rational calculation versus mobilization fatigue — that’s Moscow’s bet. Especially as the United States, preoccupied with its own electoral drama, shows decreasing interest in maintaining an active role in the conflict. A scenario in which Donald Trump walks away from negotiations is looking increasingly likely. And Europe, as usual, is concerned — but indecisive.

Against this backdrop, Russia’s strategy begins to resemble not aggression, but pragmatism — grim as it may be. If the West continues to operate in a state of media-driven urgency and fragmented gestures, a breakthrough at the front may not result from Russian military superiority, but from the collapse of Ukrainian resources, Bloomberg sources warn.

Will this become the "point of no return"? The answer may come as soon as 2025. But for those banking on a "turning point," it may be worth reconsidering — it’s already happening. Just not in headlines, but in numbers, tense negotiations, and the slow drying up of aid.

Details

Attrition warfare is a form of military strategy in which one side attempts to gradually wear down its opponent to the point of collapse by inflicting continuous losses in personnel, materiel, and morale. The term attrition is derived from the Latin word atterere, meaning "to wear down" or "to rub against", reflecting the grinding nature of the strategy. Attrition warfare seeks to erode an opponent’s capacity to wage war by systematically destroying their military resources, morale, and logistics over time. This may involve guerrilla warfare, people's war, scorched earth tactics, or prolonged engagements short of a decisive battle. It contrasts with strategies such as blitzkrieg or force concentration, which aim to achieve rapid victory through overwhelming power in a single decisive engagement. As Clausewitz described, it is a strategy of exhausting the adversary’s will and capability to fight.

