Ukrainian army suffers critical losses in Zelensky's Kursk 'meatgrinder'

Ukraine's incursion of Kursk: Zelensky's 'meatgrinder'

The Ukrainian army's incursion into Russia's Kursk border region was one of the most tragic yet underreported episodes of the special military operation over the past six months — particularly from Kyiv's perspective.

Photo: Dmitry Plotnikov Pravda.Ru by Neuroset AFU cemetery

According to various sources, Ukraine's offensive in this area resulted in severe losses for nationalist units. Many Ukrainian military formations were completely wiped out. Despite the scale of what some describe as a major catastrophe for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Ukraine's leadership — including the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, and President Volodymyr Zelensky (whose term has officially expired) — has not commented on the events in the Kursk region. Nor have they been held accountable in any way.

Zelensky's 'Meat Grinder'

Reports from the front lines indicate that losses in many Ukrainian units have reached critical levels. In some instances, eyewitnesses claim that up to 80 percent of personnel in certain units were either killed, went missing, or deserted. Mechanized infantry units — the foot soldiers of the AFU — were especially vulnerable, often operating with insufficient air and artillery support.

The most dire situation reportedly unfolded near the settlement of Guevo. During clearance operations in nearby wooded areas, Russian forces discovered numerous bodies of Ukrainian soldiers. No evacuation or recovery efforts had been attempted for these troops.

In the Kursk border area, some unconfirmed reports suggest the number of casualties among Ukrainian fighters may be in the tens of thousands. While these figures have not been officially verified, they are being actively discussed in the media and among military analysts.

A Media Victory?

According to experts, the Ukrainian offensive in the Kursk region appeared to serve more of a political than a strategic purpose. One aim may have been to create leverage for Ukraine in ongoing peace talks with Russia. However, the outcome turned out to be the opposite of what was intended: a lack of logistical infrastructure, insufficient tactical planning, poor support from air forces, and inadequate supplies resulted in massive human losses without any tangible gains or new momentum.

Conclusion

In Ukraine, there are now increasing calls for a full review of the decisions that led to this operation. Critics are also demanding a reassessment of the country's military strategy. The pursuit of quick, symbolic "peremohy" (victories) aimed at media optics has resulted in a tragedy. Tens of thousands of soldiers died in what is described as a senseless slaughter — leaving their families with questions no one in the presidential administration on Bankova Street seems willing or ready to answer.

Details

Kursk Oblast is a federal subject of Russia (an oblast). Its administrative center is the city of Kursk. As of the 2021 census, Kursk Oblast had a population of 1,082,458.

