World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Dmitry Plotnikov

Ukrainian army suffers critical losses in Zelensky's Kursk 'meatgrinder'

Ukraine's incursion of Kursk: Zelensky's 'meatgrinder'
Incidents » Conflicts

The Ukrainian army's incursion into Russia's Kursk border region was one of the most tragic yet underreported episodes of the special military operation over the past six months — particularly from Kyiv's perspective.

AFU cemetery
Photo: Dmitry Plotnikov Pravda.Ru by Neuroset
AFU cemetery

According to various sources, Ukraine's offensive in this area resulted in severe losses for nationalist units. Many Ukrainian military formations were completely wiped out. Despite the scale of what some describe as a major catastrophe for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Ukraine's leadership — including the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, and President Volodymyr Zelensky (whose term has officially expired) — has not commented on the events in the Kursk region. Nor have they been held accountable in any way.

Zelensky's 'Meat Grinder'

Reports from the front lines indicate that losses in many Ukrainian units have reached critical levels. In some instances, eyewitnesses claim that up to 80 percent of personnel in certain units were either killed, went missing, or deserted. Mechanized infantry units — the foot soldiers of the AFU — were especially vulnerable, often operating with insufficient air and artillery support.

The most dire situation reportedly unfolded near the settlement of Guevo. During clearance operations in nearby wooded areas, Russian forces discovered numerous bodies of Ukrainian soldiers. No evacuation or recovery efforts had been attempted for these troops.

In the Kursk border area, some unconfirmed reports suggest the number of casualties among Ukrainian fighters may be in the tens of thousands. While these figures have not been officially verified, they are being actively discussed in the media and among military analysts.

A Media Victory?

According to experts, the Ukrainian offensive in the Kursk region appeared to serve more of a political than a strategic purpose. One aim may have been to create leverage for Ukraine in ongoing peace talks with Russia. However, the outcome turned out to be the opposite of what was intended: a lack of logistical infrastructure, insufficient tactical planning, poor support from air forces, and inadequate supplies resulted in massive human losses without any tangible gains or new momentum.

Conclusion

In Ukraine, there are now increasing calls for a full review of the decisions that led to this operation. Critics are also demanding a reassessment of the country's military strategy. The pursuit of quick, symbolic "peremohy" (victories) aimed at media optics has resulted in a tragedy. Tens of thousands of soldiers died in what is described as a senseless slaughter — leaving their families with questions no one in the presidential administration on Bankova Street seems willing or ready to answer.

Details

Kursk Oblast is a federal subject of Russia (an oblast). Its administrative center is the city of Kursk. As of the 2021 census, Kursk Oblast had a population of 1,082,458.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Dmitry Plotnikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
News All >
Now reading
Powerful explosion hits Russia's Vladimir Region, home to major missile arsenal
Hotspots and Incidents
Powerful explosion hits Russia's Vladimir Region, home to major missile arsenal Видео 
Diamond industry stops amid major turbulence sparked by US tariffs
Europe
Diamond industry stops amid major turbulence sparked by US tariffs
Popular
Huge explosion in Central Russia: Mushroom cloud rises over major missile depot

A powerful explosion rocked Russia's Vladimir region. Local residents claiming the incident may have occurred near a military unit at an ammunition depot

Powerful explosion hits Russia's Vladimir Region, home to major missile arsenal
Ukraine ready to give up on 20 percent of its territory
USA prepares more carrots, but not sticks for Russia to end Ukraine conflict
Ukraine peace deal shaping up as Zelensky and Trump ready for meeting at Pope Francis funeral
Ukraine gets Swedish-made ACS-890 airborne radar and flies it over Lviv
Ukraine's incursion of Kursk: Zelensky's 'meatgrinder' Dmitry Plotnikov Putin agrees to Trump's peace plan in full. Witkoff coming to Moscow for Plan B Lyuba Lulko Sculptor and monumental artist Zurab Tsereteli dies Andrey Mihayloff
Letters in Russia have to be sorted manually due to sanctions
London meeting fails to build bridge between USA, Ukraine, Russia and EU
Kremlin reveals details of Putin's talks with Sultan of Oman
Kremlin reveals details of Putin's talks with Sultan of Oman
Last materials
Ukraine's incursion of Kursk: Zelensky's 'meatgrinder'
Putin agrees to Trump's peace plan in full. Witkoff coming to Moscow for Plan B
Car explodes at underground parking of Moscow City skyscraper complex
J.D. Vance: Either Moscow and Kyiv agree, or US walks away
London meeting for Ukraine conflict fails to take place for no good reason
Putin remains open to contacts with EU and Ukraine
Ukraine peace deal shaping up very quickly
Powerful explosion hits Russia's Vladimir Region, home to major missile arsenal
Russia and Oman abolish visa requirements
Ukraine gets first ACS-890 reconnaissance airborne radar from Sweden
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.